Anushka Sharma's casual style.

Sakshi
Singh

Nov 20, 2022

FASHION

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The actress looks elegant in a simple black top that featured a ruffle design making it a perfect chic style for the day.

Black frills

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Enjoying the sunny weather outside, Anushka opted for a beautiful mint green knitted sweater and paired it with denim and hoop earrings.

Knitted sweater

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She looked so beautiful and chic wearing a beige co-ord set of a top and shorts styled with sunglass and strappy brown sandals.

Co-ord set 

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

For her beach outing, the actress opted for an orange bikini and styled it with a hat and a matching shrug.

Beach baby 

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka looked so adorably cute in a plain white t-shirt paired with brown track pants, she nailed the casual style.

Classic look 

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Style your basic shirt and jeans look like Anushka Sharma by adding a printed blazer and a sling bag for that touch of oomph.

Cropped blazer

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The actress sported a very cute look in a pink oversized sweatshirt, a pair of blue distressed jeans, and white sneakers.

Oversized is the way

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Everybody loves grey joggers just like Anushka, as she rocks a grey jogger with a white hoodie and a pair of sliders to complete the look.

Grey joggers 

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka opted for a comforting yellow jacket to beat the cold and a beanie cap with a pair of boots as she strolled down the streets.

Puffer jacket

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka clearly loves her white t-shirts as she dons yet another look in a basic white block t-shirt with a pair of denim shorts and white sneakers.

Block t-shirt

