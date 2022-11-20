Anushka Sharma's casual style.
Nov 20, 2022
The actress looks elegant in a simple black top that featured a ruffle design making it a perfect chic style for the day.
Enjoying the sunny weather outside, Anushka opted for a beautiful mint green knitted sweater and paired it with denim and hoop earrings.
She looked so beautiful and chic wearing a beige co-ord set of a top and shorts styled with sunglass and strappy brown sandals.
For her beach outing, the actress opted for an orange bikini and styled it with a hat and a matching shrug.
Anushka looked so adorably cute in a plain white t-shirt paired with brown track pants, she nailed the casual style.
Style your basic shirt and jeans look like Anushka Sharma by adding a printed blazer and a sling bag for that touch of oomph.
The actress sported a very cute look in a pink oversized sweatshirt, a pair of blue distressed jeans, and white sneakers.
Everybody loves grey joggers just like Anushka, as she rocks a grey jogger with a white hoodie and a pair of sliders to complete the look.
Anushka opted for a comforting yellow jacket to beat the cold and a beanie cap with a pair of boots as she strolled down the streets.
Anushka clearly loves her white t-shirts as she dons yet another look in a basic white block t-shirt with a pair of denim shorts and white sneakers.
