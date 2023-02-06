Anushka Sharma’s chic style
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 06, 2023
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The PK actress looks flawlessly chic in a ruffled yellow top and straight-fit jeans
Flawless
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She exudes cool-girl vibes in a front-knot white t-shirt and casual black pants
Cool Girl
Kriti Sanon dazzles in a midi dress
Tara Sutaria is a stunner in lehengas
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The mother-of-one aces casual vacation style in black pants and a brown oversized hoodie
Casual Vacay Style
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She keeps her outdoor look chic and easy in a pair of beige shorts and a matching blouse
Outdoor Style
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Her all-black look in these satin pants and a close-neck black top is on point
All Black Look
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She makes a chic case for white puffer jackets and white tee teamed with denim pants here
Casual Style
Image: Pinkvilla
Her airport look featuring a mix of black and white outfits is always on fleek
B&W Airport Look
Image: Pinkvilla
Anushka also loves to wear a breezy white kurta and matching trousers at the airport
Breezy Outfits
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She makes us stop and stare at her glam look in a creamy-white dress with puffy sleeves and a thigh-high slit
Glam Vibes
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.