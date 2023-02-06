Heading 3

Anushka Sharma’s chic style 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 06, 2023


Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The PK actress looks flawlessly chic in a ruffled yellow top and straight-fit jeans

Flawless

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She exudes cool-girl vibes in a front-knot white t-shirt and casual black pants

Cool Girl 

Kriti Sanon dazzles in a midi dress

Tara Sutaria is a stunner in lehengas

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The mother-of-one aces casual vacation style in black pants and a brown oversized hoodie

Casual Vacay Style

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She keeps her outdoor look chic and easy in a pair of beige shorts and a matching blouse

Outdoor Style

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Her all-black look in these satin pants and a close-neck black top is on point

All Black Look

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She makes a chic case for white puffer jackets and white tee teamed with denim pants here

Casual Style

Image: Pinkvilla

Her airport look featuring a mix of black and white outfits is always on fleek

B&W Airport Look

Image: Pinkvilla

Anushka also loves to wear a breezy white kurta and matching trousers at the airport

Breezy Outfits

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She makes us stop and stare at her glam look in a creamy-white dress with puffy sleeves and a thigh-high slit

Glam Vibes 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here