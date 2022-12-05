Heading 3

Anushka Sharma's
 Comfy looks

Sneha
Hiro

DEC 5, 2022

FASHION

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka opted for a white t-shirt top and black pants to enjoy a sunny day out

Sundaze

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka looked like a breath of fresh air in a pink crop shirt and denim jeans

Flawless beauty

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka enjoyed the golden hour at home in a white t-shirt paired with tie-dye pants

Golden hour

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The actress decided to opt for a white t-shirt with ripped jeans and a printed blazer

Out and about

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka looked adorable in a pink sweatshirt and ripped jeans

Pink it

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

When Anushka rocked her baby bump in peach dungarees styled with white sneakers

Throwback diaries

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Cool and casual

In this one, Anushka looked all things cool in a white printed t-shirt and denim shorts

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka amped up her airport look with a black crop top, white pants and a denim jacket

Airport diaries

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The actress looked pretty in a blue slip dress teamed up with a beach hat

Bluetiful

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka’s blue cold-shoulder striped dress is all about comfort and fashion

Chic and trendy

