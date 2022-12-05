Anushka Sharma's
Comfy looks
DEC 5, 2022
FASHION
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka opted for a white t-shirt top and black pants to enjoy a sunny day out
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka looked like a breath of fresh air in a pink crop shirt and denim jeans
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka enjoyed the golden hour at home in a white t-shirt paired with tie-dye pants
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The actress decided to opt for a white t-shirt with ripped jeans and a printed blazer
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka looked adorable in a pink sweatshirt and ripped jeans
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
When Anushka rocked her baby bump in peach dungarees styled with white sneakers
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
In this one, Anushka looked all things cool in a white printed t-shirt and denim shorts
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka amped up her airport look with a black crop top, white pants and a denim jacket
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The actress looked pretty in a blue slip dress teamed up with a beach hat
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka’s blue cold-shoulder striped dress is all about comfort and fashion
