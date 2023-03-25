Anushka Sharma’s gorgeous looks so far
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress left us gasping at her effortlessly elegant look in a purple Toni Maticevski number
Phenomenal
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka ups the desi glamour quotient in a sheer neon green drape by Sabyasachi
Desi Glam
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Turning Heads
She turns heads in a statement-making black dress with a sensuous cut-out around the midriff
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She channels her inner diva in a mini white dress with dramatic puff sleeves
Diva In White
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She aced a chic summer look in a ruffled yellow top and straight-fit jeans
Chic Style
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Her snazzy look in this frill-and-feather dress is on point
Snazzy Gal
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She makes a style statement in this striking pantsuit with structured full sleeves for
Unconventional Choices
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka looks gorgeous in a Marmar Halim outfit featuring romantic puff sleeves
Gorgeous
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She looks resplendent in a multicoloured lehenga skirt with a V-neck black blouse and a sheer black dupatta
Resplendent
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She makes a style statement in this striking pantsuit with bizarre sleeves
Making A Statement
