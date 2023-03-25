Heading 3

Anushka Sharma’s gorgeous looks so far

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

mar 25, 2023

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress left us gasping at her effortlessly elegant look in a purple Toni Maticevski number

Phenomenal

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka ups the desi glamour quotient in a sheer neon green drape by Sabyasachi

Desi Glam

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Turning Heads

She turns heads in a statement-making black dress with a sensuous cut-out around the midriff

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She channels her inner diva in a mini white dress with dramatic puff sleeves

Diva In White

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She aced a chic summer look in a ruffled yellow top and straight-fit jeans

Chic Style

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Her snazzy look in this frill-and-feather dress is on point

Snazzy Gal

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She makes a style statement in this striking pantsuit with structured full sleeves for

Unconventional Choices

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka looks gorgeous in a Marmar Halim outfit featuring romantic puff sleeves

Gorgeous

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She looks resplendent in a multicoloured lehenga skirt with a V-neck black blouse and a sheer black dupatta

Resplendent

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She makes a style statement in this striking pantsuit with bizarre sleeves

Making A Statement

