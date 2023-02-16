Anushka Sharma Inspired Hairstyle
pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
Fashion
FEB 16, 2023
Image: Pinkvilla
Anushka Sharma is a short hair queen as she glows while flaunting a gorgeous smile
Short Hair
Image: Pinkvilla
Anushka Sharma’s side-parted short wavy tresses are a fuss-free choice for festivals
Festive Style
Kiara Advani’s Necklace Collection
Sidharth, Kiara’s Glam Wedding Reception
Image: Pinkvilla
Anushka Sharma opted for soft-retro waves with a clean side parting look for her wedding reception
Retro Curls
Image: Pinkvilla
Anushka Sharma did a classic hair bun and adorned it with mogra gajra
Hair Bun
Image: Pinkvilla
Anushka Sharma tied her textured tresses into a simple updo and left a few strands loose
Simple Updo
Image: Pinkvilla
Anushka Sharma looks like a retro queen and we can’t take our eyes off her
Retro Queen
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma’s shoulder-length straight hairstyle sets the mood for street style
Shoulder-Length
Image: Pinkvilla
Anushka Sharma looks oh-so-beautiful in long hair at her mehendi ceremony
Long Hair
Image: Pinkvilla
Anushka Sharma tied her hair into a top knot bun to give a classic desi look
Top Knot Bun
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.