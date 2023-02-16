Heading 3

Anushka Sharma Inspired Hairstyle

Image: Pinkvilla

Anushka Sharma is a short hair queen as she glows while flaunting a gorgeous smile 

Short Hair

Image: Pinkvilla 

Anushka Sharma’s side-parted short wavy tresses are a fuss-free choice for festivals 

Festive Style

Image: Pinkvilla

Anushka Sharma opted for soft-retro waves with a clean side parting look for her wedding reception

Retro Curls

Image: Pinkvilla

Anushka Sharma did a classic hair bun and adorned it with mogra gajra

Hair Bun

Image: Pinkvilla

Anushka Sharma tied her textured tresses into a simple updo and left a few strands loose 

Simple Updo

Image: Pinkvilla

Anushka Sharma looks like a retro queen and we can’t take our eyes off her 

Retro Queen

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma’s shoulder-length straight hairstyle sets the mood for street style

Shoulder-Length

Image: Pinkvilla

Anushka Sharma looks oh-so-beautiful in long hair at her mehendi ceremony 

Long Hair

Image: Pinkvilla

Anushka Sharma tied her hair into a top knot bun to give a classic desi look 

Top Knot Bun

