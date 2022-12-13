Anushka Sharma’s
prettiest desi looks
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Festive Look
In a sheer neon green saree bedecked with sequin details and a deep-neck glittery blouse, the PK actress left us mesmerized!
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Sharing the sweetest picture with her main man, Anushka looked radiant in a vibrant pink festive suit
Radiant
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She is a vision in this gorgeous white anarkali which is both subtle and impactful at the same time
Desi Girl
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She served some unconventional fashion inspiration in a mirror work ethnic jacket paired with a printed asymmetric draped tunic and trousers
Unconventional Style
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
A masterpiece in her wardrobe is this multicoloured lehenga from Sabyasachi’s winter/bridal 2019 collection ‘Charbagh’ that she wore at a Diwali party
Spectacular
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She looked ethereal in a wondrous floral saree made of delicate organza fabric
Ethereal In Floral
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She chose glam for a wedding reception by decking up in a fully embellished cocktail saree and a matching satin silk blouse
Glam Wedding Look
Image: Pinkvilla
The mother-of-one looked flawless in a peach-hued drape that came with a contrasting golden border
Pretty In Peach
Image: Pinkvilla
In a chanderi silk emerald green saree and a close-neck blouse, Anushka looked every bit stunning
Traditional Look
Image: Pinkvilla
She made a striking case for all-white outfits in a long white kurti, matching palazzos, and a white dupatta
Vision In White
