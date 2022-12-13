Heading 3

Anushka Sharma’s
prettiest desi looks

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

DEC 13, 2022

FASHION

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Festive Look

In a sheer neon green saree bedecked with sequin details and a deep-neck glittery blouse, the PK actress left us mesmerized!

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Sharing the sweetest picture with her main man, Anushka looked radiant in a vibrant pink festive suit

Radiant

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She is a vision in this gorgeous white anarkali which is both subtle and impactful at the same time

Desi Girl 

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She served some unconventional fashion inspiration in a mirror work ethnic jacket paired with a printed asymmetric draped tunic and trousers

Unconventional Style

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

A masterpiece in her wardrobe is this multicoloured lehenga from Sabyasachi’s winter/bridal 2019 collection ‘Charbagh’ that she wore at a Diwali party

Spectacular 

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She looked ethereal in a wondrous floral saree made of delicate organza fabric

Ethereal In Floral 

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She chose glam for a wedding reception by decking up in a fully embellished cocktail saree and a matching satin silk blouse

Glam Wedding Look

Image: Pinkvilla

The mother-of-one looked flawless in a peach-hued drape that came with a contrasting golden border

Pretty In Peach

Image: Pinkvilla

In a chanderi silk emerald green saree and a close-neck blouse, Anushka looked every bit stunning

Traditional Look

Image: Pinkvilla 

She made a striking case for all-white outfits in a long white kurti, matching palazzos, and a white dupatta 

Vision In White

