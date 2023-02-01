Heading 3

Anushka Sharma’s style log

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma has got your style game sorted and there’s no denying that 

Style Game 

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She is often seen making a cool case for a casual white tee and black joggers

Cool Case 

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

But when she decks herself up in a sheer neon green drape, all eyeballs are grabbed

Gorgeous Much 

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

And she never fails to turn heads with her statement-making black dress with a sensuous cut-out

Making A Statement

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She is her most stylish self even while she is lounging at home in a pair of black satin pants and a cut-sleeve black top

All Black

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Her outdoor style often includes a chic white puffer jacket, a white tee, and some denim pants

Outdoor Look 

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Once in a while, she channels her inner diva in a mini white dress with dramatic puff sleeves

Diva In White 

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi prefers to keep her ethnic style in a gentle off-white anarkali set, 

Simple Desi Look 

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She is definitely one of the best-dressed divas and we couldn’t agree more

Diva

