Anushka Sharma’s style log
FEB 01, 2023
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma has got your style game sorted and there’s no denying that
Style Game
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She is often seen making a cool case for a casual white tee and black joggers
Cool Case
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
But when she decks herself up in a sheer neon green drape, all eyeballs are grabbed
Gorgeous Much
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
And she never fails to turn heads with her statement-making black dress with a sensuous cut-out
Making A Statement
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She is her most stylish self even while she is lounging at home in a pair of black satin pants and a cut-sleeve black top
All Black
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Her outdoor style often includes a chic white puffer jacket, a white tee, and some denim pants
Outdoor Look
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Once in a while, she channels her inner diva in a mini white dress with dramatic puff sleeves
Diva In White
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi prefers to keep her ethnic style in a gentle off-white anarkali set,
Simple Desi Look
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She is definitely one of the best-dressed divas and we couldn’t agree more
Diva
