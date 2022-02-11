Fashion
NEENAZ AKHTAR
FEB 11, 2022
Anushka Sharma's stylish airport looks
Style On Fleek
Adding some pop of colour to her look, Anushka paired her bright orange flared pants with a high-low matching blouse with ruffle details on both sides
Image: Pinkvilla
Showing us how to do the denim-on-denim look right, she styled her blue jeans with a long belted denim coat tied with a belt around the waist
Image: Pinkvilla
FASHIONABLE IN DENIM
Anushka added a casual spin to the pinstripe pantsuit by wearing it with a casual white tee
Image: Pinkvilla
Casual With Formals
She looked effortlessly stylish in her grey co-ord set paired with a lacy white camisole
Image: Pinkvilla
Chic Vibes
Making a strong case for sporty athleisure, she wore her printed Puma set with a black sports bra and showed us how it’s done!
Image: Pinkvilla
Athleisure Game On Point
Her all-black look featuring a cropped denim jacket and comfy black pants was the perfect fit for the airport
Image: Pinkvilla
All-Black For The Win
She struck the perfect balance between casual and trends in these black pants, a white tee, and a matching denim jacket
Image: Pinkvilla
Slayer
Perfect for Indian summer, her desi look in an off-white long kurta and light brown palazzos is bookmark-worthy!
Image: Pinkvilla
Desi Kudi
She kept things easy in a neutral-hued satin midi dress and an expensive arm candy
Image: Pinkvilla
Easy Breezy Style
Twinning with husband Virat in black, Anushka looked smart and stylish in a black co-ord
Image: Pinkvilla
Twinning With Virat
