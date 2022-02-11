Fashion 

NEENAZ AKHTAR

FEB 11, 2022

Anushka Sharma's stylish airport looks 

Style On Fleek

Adding some pop of colour to her look, Anushka paired her bright orange flared pants with a high-low matching blouse with ruffle details on both sides

Image: Pinkvilla

Showing us how to do the denim-on-denim look right, she styled her blue jeans with a long belted denim coat tied with a belt around the waist

Image: Pinkvilla

FASHIONABLE IN DENIM

Anushka added a casual spin to the pinstripe pantsuit by wearing it with a casual white tee

Image: Pinkvilla

Casual With Formals

She looked effortlessly stylish in her grey co-ord set paired with a lacy white camisole

Image: Pinkvilla

Chic Vibes

Making a strong case for sporty athleisure, she wore her printed Puma set with a black sports bra and showed us how it’s done!

Image: Pinkvilla

Athleisure Game On Point

Her all-black look featuring a cropped denim jacket and comfy black pants was the perfect fit for the airport

Image: Pinkvilla

All-Black For The Win

 She struck the perfect balance between casual and trends in these black pants, a white tee, and a matching denim jacket

Image: Pinkvilla

Slayer

Perfect for Indian summer, her desi look in an off-white long kurta and light brown palazzos is bookmark-worthy!

Image: Pinkvilla

Desi Kudi

She kept things easy in a neutral-hued satin midi dress and an expensive arm candy

Image: Pinkvilla

Easy Breezy Style

 Twinning with husband Virat in black, Anushka looked smart and stylish in a black co-ord

Image: Pinkvilla

Twinning With Virat

