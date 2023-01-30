Anushka Sharma's white wardrobe
pinkvilla
Hardika Gupta
FASHION
JAN 30, 2023
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma wore a basic plain white tee teamed up with black denims
Basic
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka's fashion is based on comfort level
Comfy
Deepika Padukone's bold makeup looks
Siddharth & Kiara’s
mushy moments
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She looked pretty in this white tee and denims paired with a white jacket
Casual and chic
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She opted for a white knitted sweater and looked uber cool
Sweater weather
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
In this picture, she wore a printed white kurta set and was seen holding her little one, Vamika
Ethnic at its best
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
In this short dress, she looks pretty
Prettiest
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka looked pretty as a picture in this white dress featuring puffed sleeves
What a beauty
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Her one-shoulder jumpsuit had tassel details on its sleeves
Tassel drama
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She looked sensous in this white naked dress
Treat to our eyes
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
During her maternity phase, she wore a white anarkali suit and looked lovely
White for the win
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.