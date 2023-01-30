Heading 3

Anushka Sharma's white wardrobe 

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

FASHION

JAN 30, 2023

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma wore a basic plain white tee teamed up with black denims

Basic

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka's fashion is based on comfort level

Comfy

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She looked pretty in this white tee and denims paired with a white jacket

Casual and chic

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She opted for a white knitted sweater and looked uber cool

Sweater weather

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

In this picture, she wore a printed white kurta set and was seen holding her little one, Vamika

Ethnic at its best

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

In this short dress, she looks pretty

Prettiest

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka looked pretty as a picture in this white dress featuring puffed sleeves

What a beauty

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Her one-shoulder jumpsuit had tassel details on its sleeves

Tassel drama

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She looked sensous in this white naked dress

Treat to our eyes

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

During her maternity phase, she wore a white anarkali suit and looked lovely

White for the win

