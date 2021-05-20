Anushka & Virat: May 20, 2021
The stylish couple
No matter what the occasion, Virat & Anushka are always making sure to look their stylish best
The whole fashion saga started when we first saw the stills of them together at their wedding in Italy
Both of them complimented each other perfectly in a pastel attire by Sabyasachi
Everything from the wedding to their unconventional non-red bridal attires broke the internet
Over the years, they have served major desi inspiration as they dress up for the festivities in their house
When they aren’t dressed up, they are often chilling in their casual attires
Red carpets seem to be their go-to place to grab all the eyeballs
and every now and then, virat makes sure to let his lady love shine by keeping his attire simple
Even for their pregnancy announcement, the couple kept things trendy!
They are definitely one of the most trendy couples of B-Town & no matter where they are, they are bound to make a statement
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla