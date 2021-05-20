Anushka & Virat:
The stylish couple

May 20, 2021

No matter what the occasion, Virat & Anushka are always making sure to look their stylish best

The whole fashion saga started when we first saw the stills of them together at their wedding in Italy
Both of them complimented each other perfectly in a pastel attire by Sabyasachi

Everything from the wedding to their unconventional non-red bridal attires broke the internet

Over the years, they have served major desi inspiration as they dress up for the festivities in their house

When they aren’t dressed up, they are often chilling in their casual attires

Red carpets seem to be their go-to place to grab all the eyeballs

and every now and then, virat makes sure to let his lady love shine by keeping his attire simple

Even for their pregnancy announcement, the couple kept things trendy!

They are definitely one of the most trendy couples of B-Town & no matter where they are, they are bound to make a statement

For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here