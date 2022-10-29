Heading 3

Anushka-Virat's airport fashion

Virat donned an all-white outfit, while Anushka wore an olive green jumpsuit as they headed to Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech's wedding.

 Uber cool

Anushka Sharma wore a striped blue and white shirt with denim jeans and Virat Kohli opted for a long black T-shirt at the airport.

Stylish duo

Anushka Sharma opted for a striped jumpsuit paired with a black jacket. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, wore an all-blue tracksuit.

 Casual and comfy

Anushka Sharma wore a navy blue co-ord set over a black crop top, while Virat Kohli a yellow round-neck T-shirt and black joggers.

Athleisure style

Post-wedding, Anushka Sharma wore a white and floral-print ethnic suit, Virat Kohli stuck to basics as he sported an all-black attire.

First appearance as Mr & Mrs

Anushka Sharma looked pretty in traditional wear. On the other hand, Virat Kohli looked dapper in a white t-shirt and black pants.

All smiles

Anushka Sharma nailed the comfy look with denim and Virat Kohli kept it stylish in a white t-shirt and cream-coloured pants.

 Make a striking case

Anushka Sharma wore a beige knitted sweater over light beige trousers, while Virat Kohli sported an all-black look with the RCB t-shirt.

Strutting in style

Dressed in a white t-shirt and black pants, Virat Kohli looked dapper. Anushka Sharma was seen in a white shirt and blue jeans.

Twinning in white

Anushka Sharma donned white jeans with a crop top and layered it with a denim jacket. Virat Kohli wore a striped shirt and trousers.

Keeping it cool

