Anushka-Virat's airport fashion
Shefali Fernandes
OCT 29, 2022
Virat donned an all-white outfit, while Anushka wore an olive green jumpsuit as they headed to Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech's wedding.
Anushka Sharma wore a striped blue and white shirt with denim jeans and Virat Kohli opted for a long black T-shirt at the airport.
Anushka Sharma opted for a striped jumpsuit paired with a black jacket. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, wore an all-blue tracksuit.
Anushka Sharma wore a navy blue co-ord set over a black crop top, while Virat Kohli a yellow round-neck T-shirt and black joggers.
Post-wedding, Anushka Sharma wore a white and floral-print ethnic suit, Virat Kohli stuck to basics as he sported an all-black attire.
First appearance as Mr & Mrs
Anushka Sharma looked pretty in traditional wear. On the other hand, Virat Kohli looked dapper in a white t-shirt and black pants.
Anushka Sharma nailed the comfy look with denim and Virat Kohli kept it stylish in a white t-shirt and cream-coloured pants.
Anushka Sharma wore a beige knitted sweater over light beige trousers, while Virat Kohli sported an all-black look with the RCB t-shirt.
Dressed in a white t-shirt and black pants, Virat Kohli looked dapper. Anushka Sharma was seen in a white shirt and blue jeans.
Anushka Sharma donned white jeans with a crop top and layered it with a denim jacket. Virat Kohli wore a striped shirt and trousers.
