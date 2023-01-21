Ariana Grande’s Best Fashion Choices
Image: Getty Images
Bubble Dress
Ariana Grande shines in this lavender strapless bubble dress with thigh-high boots
Image: Getty Images
Fur Coat
Ariana Grande looks super comfy and cute in this fur coat while performing on stage
Image: Getty Images
Ariana Grande looks like a beautiful princess in this gray strapless ball gown
Grammys Look
Image: Getty Images
Ariana Grande looks stunning in this interesting geometric blue dress
Blue Dress
Image: Getty Images
Ariana Grande looks gorgeous sporting this amazing red colour floor-length gown
Floor-Length Gown
Image: Getty Images
Ariana Grande strutted in style sporting this white-silver dress
White-Silver
Image: Getty Images
Ariana Grande looks like a literal angel in this gown screen-printed with images from Michelangelo’s The Last Judgement
Covered In Angels
Image: Getty Images
Ariana Granda looks amazing in this lacy black crop top and matching trousers
Crop Top
Image: Getty Images
Ariana Grande looks chic and classic in this lingerie-themed crop top along with her beautiful ponytail
Classic Look
