Ariana Grande’s Best Fashion Choices 

Arpita Sarkar

JAN 21, 2023

Image: Getty Images

Bubble Dress

Ariana Grande shines in this lavender strapless bubble dress with thigh-high boots

Image: Getty Images

Fur Coat

Ariana Grande looks super comfy and cute in this fur coat while performing on stage

Image: Getty Images

Ariana Grande looks like a beautiful princess in this gray strapless ball gown

Grammys Look

Image: Getty Images

Ariana Grande looks stunning in this interesting geometric blue dress

Blue Dress

Image: Getty Images

Ariana Grande looks gorgeous sporting this amazing red colour floor-length gown

Floor-Length Gown

Image: Getty Images

Ariana Grande strutted in style sporting this white-silver dress

White-Silver

Image: Getty Images

Ariana Grande looks like a literal angel in this gown screen-printed with images from Michelangelo’s The Last Judgement

Covered In Angels

Image: Getty Images

Ariana Granda looks amazing in this lacy black crop top and matching trousers

Crop Top

Image: Getty Images

Ariana Grande looks chic and classic in this lingerie-themed crop top along with her beautiful ponytail

Classic Look

