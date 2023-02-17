Heading 3

Arjun Bijlani in all things white

Source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Arjun Bijlani is creating a new cool fashion trend for you with linen shirt and trousers

Linen shirt

Source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Arjun Bijlani yet again raised the fashion bar with his white t-shirt and blue denims

Casual t-shirt

Source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram

He never fails to create a style statement with his attire and this graphic t-shirt with messy hair is proof enough

Romantic boy

Source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Arjun flaunts his funky white sweatshirt and looks dapper

Sweatshirt charm

Source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram

The Naagin actor never hesitates in going the extra mile with his style statement

Stud look

Source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Look at Arjun slay in white tshirt and white denim jacket

White jacket 

Source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Arjun’s cute looks are sure to melt your heart in this white shirt and black trousers

Killer in formals 

Source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram

He looks handsome in his comfy yet fashionable combo of tshirt and shorts

Vacay dress code

Source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Arjun will make any girl fall weak in the knees with this snazzy look

Textured shirt

