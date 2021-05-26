Arjun Bijlani’s

most stylish looks

May 26, 2021

Arjun rocks a casual look of a blue t-shirt and yellow shorts

He looks chic in a black sweatshirt, a cream hoodie and Louis Vuitton sunglasses

He poses in a white and gold kurta and a white pyjama

He looks hot in a grey suit that he has paired with a sleeveless black t-shirt

He looks dapper in an olive green corduroy shirt and white pants

The ‘Naagin’ actor relaxes in a black tank top and blue shorts

He poses in a blue floral shirt that he has paired with denim shorts

Arjun looks trendy in a blue and red printed gucci tracksuit

He keeps it simple in a white sleeveless T-shirt, a grey cardigan and blue jeans

We are loving Arjun’s sunshine yellow suit

