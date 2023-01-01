Arjun Bijlani's stylish looks
Arushi Srivastava
JAN 01, 2023
FASHION
Image source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Splitsvilla host looks fashionable in casual shirt and multicolor sunglasses
Rainbow glasses
Image source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram
The actor is acing the formal look with a black tshirt and beige formal blazer
Formal fashion
Image source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram
The actor sported an all-black look, and we must say the hat has our heart
Paris in style
Image source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Ishq Mein Marjawan fame is offering beachy vibes in a multicolor shirt and transparent glasses
Beach vibes
Image source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Chequered shirt with a round neck tee and denim is the perfect pick for your casual day outing
Cool and comfy
Image source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram
The actor looks comfortable and stylish in loose fit and leafy print shirt
Tropical dream
Image source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Arjun Bijlani looks snazzy in a plain white shirt and brown cap
Back to basics
Image source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Take travel fashion tips from Arjun Bijlani as he flaunts his orange t-shirt and shorts set
Co-ords like pro
Image source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram
The Naagin actor looks cool in denim shorts and a bright yellow tee
Summer ready
Image source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Ace your winter fashion look with a brown sweater and jacket layering
Sweeter in sweater
