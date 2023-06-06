pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 06, 2023
Arjun Bijlani’s classy casual style
Image: Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram account
Arjun Bijlani is quite famous for rocking his casuals with charming swag
The casual style
The OG Naagin actor is swooning the social media with his informal yet well-put-together style
The cool workout attire
Image: Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram account
Image: Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram account
The Dance Deewane host knows his style well and is taking it a notch higher with the on-point accessorizing
The chic T-shirt and jeans
Image: Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram account
The bold actor knows when to tone it down and play with pastel shades
The pastel party
Image: Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram account
The Miley Jab Hum Tum hero is basking in the glow of the sunset with his dapper style
The sunset vibe
Image: Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram account
The Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil protagonist is aware that no casual look is complete without a messy hair look
The messy hair look
Image: Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram account
The Kartika debutant has mastered the classy casual style by pulling off sneakers and ripped jeans
Sneakers and ripped jeans
Image: Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram account
The Khatron Ke Khiladi winner has rocked a fresh look, putting the heat to shame
Lemon cool
Image: Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram account
The Jhalak Dikhla Jaa participant is giving us a glimpse of his cool, casual mood
The checkered shirt
Image: Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram account
The Ishq Mein Marjawan fame is hitting fashion hard by adorning an all-white attire with some pop of pink
The desi casuals
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.