Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

 Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JUNE 06, 2023

Arjun Bijlani’s classy casual style 

Image: Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram account 

Arjun Bijlani is quite famous for rocking his casuals with charming swag

The casual style

The OG Naagin actor is swooning the social media with his informal yet well-put-together style

The cool workout attire 

Image: Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram account 

Image: Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram account 

The Dance Deewane host knows his style well and is taking it a notch higher with the on-point accessorizing

The chic T-shirt and jeans

 Image: Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram account 

The bold actor knows when to tone it down and play with pastel shades

The pastel party 

 Image: Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram account 

The Miley Jab Hum Tum hero is basking in the glow of the sunset with his dapper style

The sunset vibe 

 Image: Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram account 

The Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil protagonist is aware that no casual look is complete without a messy hair look

The messy hair look 

 Image: Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram account 

The Kartika debutant has mastered the classy casual style by pulling off sneakers and ripped jeans

Sneakers and ripped jeans 

 Image: Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram account 

The Khatron Ke Khiladi winner has rocked a fresh look, putting the heat to shame 

Lemon cool

 Image: Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram account 

The Jhalak Dikhla Jaa participant is giving us a glimpse of his cool, casual mood

The checkered shirt 

 Image: Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram account 

The Ishq Mein Marjawan fame is hitting fashion hard by adorning an all-white attire with some pop of pink

The desi casuals 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here