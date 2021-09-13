sept 13, 2021
Arjun Kapoor is a desi munda in kurtas!
For the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards, Arjun Kapoor chose to suit up the desi way! He picked out a black kurta, an olive green jacket and black churidar pants to complete his look
Arjun looks super stylish in a custom made warrior-style long kurta-shirt from Sarab Khanijou’s pre-fall collection
Rocking the denim kurta in his own dapper way, he wore a folded-sleeve kurta with black bottoms and Dior sunglasses
Channelling major royal vibes, he looked suave in a Kunal Rawal long kurta that was styled with Diesel jeans
His traditional look in a custom TISSA Studio outfit was all about a bright pop of colour!
For the promotions of ‘Half Girlfriend’, Arjun wore an all-black desi outfit and topped it off with a maroon half-sleeve jacket
If you think a tuxedo is the only outfit that makes a man look sharp, take a look at our boy in desi kurta and dapper pants!
Slaying with his own unique swag, Kapoor then picked out a high-collared neck black kurta and a pair of crisp white bottoms for his desi look
For Armaan Jain's reception, he walked in with Malaika Arora looking his handsome best in a velvet green kurta and black bottoms
While there’s no doubt that Arjun Kapoor can rock casuals and formals with so much confidence, we still believe that he is very much our desi munda at heart!
