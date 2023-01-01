Heading 3

Arjun Kapoor’s
love for beanie

                  pinkvilla 

Prerna
Verma

JAN 01, 2023

FASHION

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Arjun Kapoor has a serious pose in this selfie as he sports a black beanie

The intense selfie

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

The perfect Christmas look sported by our very own Arjun Kapoor

The happy kid

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Look at Arjun slay the winter fashion in this long coat and beanie look

The cool dude!

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Arjun looks handsome as ever in this monochrome frame and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off him

The monochrome frame

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Who wouldn’t like such a view from their breakfast table?

The man in black

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

The cute boy!

Look at how cute Tara Sutaria looks while she pulls Arjun Kapoor’s cheeks as he slays in this black beanie look

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Arjun or the baby? Who looks cuter?

Who is cuter?

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Arjun looks cute in this black beanie look as he clicks a selfie with Malaika in Paris

Love filled selfie 

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Arjun shines bright under the sun in this selfie

The sunshine boy

Video: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Arjun sports a casual look as he can be seen dancing in his house

The dancer boy

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here