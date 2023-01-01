Arjun Kapoor’s
love for beanie
Prerna
Verma
JAN 01, 2023
FASHION
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun Kapoor has a serious pose in this selfie as he sports a black beanie
The intense selfie
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
The perfect Christmas look sported by our very own Arjun Kapoor
The happy kid
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Look at Arjun slay the winter fashion in this long coat and beanie look
The cool dude!
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun looks handsome as ever in this monochrome frame and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off him
The monochrome frame
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Who wouldn’t like such a view from their breakfast table?
The man in black
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
The cute boy!
Look at how cute Tara Sutaria looks while she pulls Arjun Kapoor’s cheeks as he slays in this black beanie look
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun or the baby? Who looks cuter?
Who is cuter?
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun looks cute in this black beanie look as he clicks a selfie with Malaika in Paris
Love filled selfie
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun shines bright under the sun in this selfie
The sunshine boy
Video: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun sports a casual look as he can be seen dancing in his house
The dancer boy
