Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora can be seen twinning in white as they stylishly pose for the camera.
Malaika Arora sported leather pants and a long white shirt, while Arjun Kapoor wore a black tee and blue denim jeans.
Malaika Arora looked stunning in a green ensemble, whereas Arjun Kapoor looked dashing in a black outfit.
Malaika Arora wore a shimmery blue pantsuit with a scarf and Arjun Kapoor twinned with his ladylove in a blue coat and pant.
Arjun Kapoor wore a green velvet kurta paired with black bottoms, while Malaika Arora stunned in a red hot saree.
Malaika Arora wore a pink coloured saree with a champagne green bralette and Arjun Kapoor chose an all-black ensemble.
Malaika Arora wore a white sleeveless tank top and blue denims. Arjun Kapoor sported a black T-shirt and brown cargo pants.
Malaika Arora wore a blue velvet dress with holographic colourful pumps. Arjun Kapoor stuck to his go-to hoodie and jeans combination
Arjun Kapoor was dressed in an all-white traditional attire, while Malaika Arora picked a metallic ensemble.
Arjun Kapoor wore a brown jacket, a black T-shirt, and black pants. Malaika Arora wore a printed tee, white pants, and a black overcoat.
