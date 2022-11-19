Heading 3

Arjun-Malaika's
style diaries 

                  pinkvilla 

Shefali Fernandes

NOV 19, 2022

FASHION

Source: Bibhu Mohapatra Instagram

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora can be seen twinning in white as they stylishly pose for the camera.

Twinning and winning

Source: Pinkvilla

Malaika Arora sported leather pants and a long white shirt, while Arjun Kapoor wore a black tee and blue denim jeans.

Airport fashion

Source: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Malaika Arora looked stunning in a green ensemble, whereas Arjun Kapoor looked dashing in a black outfit.

Stylish as ever

Source: Pinkvilla

Malaika Arora wore a shimmery blue pantsuit with a scarf and Arjun Kapoor twinned with his ladylove in a blue coat and pant.

Ultra-glam

Source: Pinkvilla

Arjun Kapoor wore a green velvet kurta paired with black bottoms, while Malaika Arora stunned in a red hot saree.

Sizzling duo

Source: Pinkvilla

Malaika Arora wore a pink coloured saree with a champagne green bralette and Arjun Kapoor chose an all-black ensemble.

Ethnic vibes

Source: Pinkvilla

Malaika Arora wore a white sleeveless tank top and blue denims. Arjun Kapoor sported a black T-shirt and brown cargo pants.

Keeping it casual

Source: Pinkvilla

Malaika Arora wore a blue velvet dress with holographic colourful pumps. Arjun Kapoor stuck to his go-to hoodie and jeans combination

Serving looks

Source: Pinkvilla

Arjun Kapoor was dressed in an all-white traditional attire, while Malaika Arora picked a metallic ensemble.

Hand-in-hand

Source: Pinkvilla

Arjun Kapoor wore a brown jacket, a black T-shirt, and black pants. Malaika Arora wore a printed tee, white pants, and a black overcoat.

Style statement on point

