Arjun to Karan:
Actors in ethnics

Pramila Mandal

NOV 25, 2022

FASHION

Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Arjun looks ready to melt hearts with his dapper looks as he dons a navy blue embellished ethnic outfit

Arjun Bijlani

Kanwar Dhillon Instagram

This smart fellow nailed his yellow embroidered kurta and looks uber cool as he strikes a pose here

Kanwar Dhillon

Parth Samthaan Instagram

Parth often experiments with his look, and we love how handsome the star looks here in a green embroidered colorful traditional outfit

Parth Samthaan

Fahmaan Khan Instagram

This hottie in red exudes charm as he poses in bold red ethnic wear and flaunts his smile

Fahmaan Khan

Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram

Another handsome hunk, who rocked the traditional outfit like a Fashion Icon! Rithvik looks dashing in this outfit

Rithvik Dhanjani

SmilePlease Instagram

Karan posing confidently in this heavily embellished blue sherwani is truly a hot mess!

Karan Kundrra

Gurmeet Choudhary Instagram

That smile can make several hearts skip a beat! Gurmeet puts his best fashion foot forward and nails his ethnic look here

Gurmeet Choudhary

Shakti Arora Instagram

This good-looking actor can sweep anyone off their feet with his stylish maroon embroidered kurta and charming persona

Shakti Arora

Gaurav Khanna Instagram

Clad in this pink ethnic outfit, Gaurav certainly knows how to impress the fashion police with his dapper looks

Gaurav Khanna

Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Showstopper or Showstealer? Call him anything as he won’t stop to make jaws drop with his killer looks like these

Dheeraj Dhoopar

