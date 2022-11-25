Arjun to Karan:
Actors in ethnics
Pramila Mandal
Image source: Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Arjun looks ready to melt hearts with his dapper looks as he dons a navy blue embellished ethnic outfit
Image source: Kanwar Dhillon Instagram
This smart fellow nailed his yellow embroidered kurta and looks uber cool as he strikes a pose here
Image source: Parth Samthaan Instagram
Parth often experiments with his look, and we love how handsome the star looks here in a green embroidered colorful traditional outfit
Image source: Fahmaan Khan Instagram
This hottie in red exudes charm as he poses in bold red ethnic wear and flaunts his smile
Image source: Rithvik Dhanjani Instagram
Another handsome hunk, who rocked the traditional outfit like a Fashion Icon! Rithvik looks dashing in this outfit
Image source: SmilePlease Instagram
Karan posing confidently in this heavily embellished blue sherwani is truly a hot mess!
Image source: Gurmeet Choudhary Instagram
That smile can make several hearts skip a beat! Gurmeet puts his best fashion foot forward and nails his ethnic look here
Image source: Shakti Arora Instagram
This good-looking actor can sweep anyone off their feet with his stylish maroon embroidered kurta and charming persona
Image source: Gaurav Khanna Instagram
Clad in this pink ethnic outfit, Gaurav certainly knows how to impress the fashion police with his dapper looks
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Showstopper or Showstealer? Call him anything as he won’t stop to make jaws drop with his killer looks like these
