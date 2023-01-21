Heading 3

Arjun to Karan:
Killer formal looks

Image Source- Karan Kundrra Instagram

The actor has sported a crisp look in a blue checkered blazer and pants set

Karan Kundrra

Karan to Parth Samthaan: Celebs in blazers

Nikki to Mouni: Divas flaunting RED LIPS

Image Source- Gurmeet Choudhary Instagram

The actor is rocking the formal look with a self design formal coat and pants in grey color

Gurmeet Choudhary

Image Source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram

The Naagin fame looks stylish in a beige pantsuit as he paired it with a white shirt

Arjun Bijlani

Image Source- Karan Wahi Instagram

Karan Wahi is acing the tux look with a black pantsuit and a black bow tie

Karan WahI

Image Source- Fahmaan Khan Instagram

The actor looks smart in a grey three-piece pantsuit paired with sunglasses

Fahmaan Khan

Video Source- Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

Shaheer Sheikh is looking dapper in a blue formal blazer paired with a black shirt

Shaheer Sheikh

Image Source- Mohsin Khan Instagram

The actor has donned a pastel look in style as he wore a blue blazer set with a white shirt

Mohsin Khan

Image Source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram

Nakuul Mehta is giving a glimpse of his unique style statement in a checker blazer with black trousers

Nakuul Mehta

Image Source- Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

The actor looks dashing as ever in black blazer and trousers paired with a black shirt

Dheeraj Dhoopar

