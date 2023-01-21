Arjun to Karan:
Killer formal looks
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
FASHION
JAN 21, 2023
Image Source- Karan Kundrra Instagram
The actor has sported a crisp look in a blue checkered blazer and pants set
Karan Kundrra
Karan to Parth Samthaan: Celebs in blazers
Nikki to Mouni: Divas flaunting RED LIPS
Image Source- Gurmeet Choudhary Instagram
The actor is rocking the formal look with a self design formal coat and pants in grey color
Gurmeet Choudhary
Image Source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram
The Naagin fame looks stylish in a beige pantsuit as he paired it with a white shirt
Arjun Bijlani
Image Source- Karan Wahi Instagram
Karan Wahi is acing the tux look with a black pantsuit and a black bow tie
Karan WahI
Image Source- Fahmaan Khan Instagram
The actor looks smart in a grey three-piece pantsuit paired with sunglasses
Fahmaan Khan
Video Source- Shaheer Sheikh Instagram
Shaheer Sheikh is looking dapper in a blue formal blazer paired with a black shirt
Shaheer Sheikh
Image Source- Mohsin Khan Instagram
The actor has donned a pastel look in style as he wore a blue blazer set with a white shirt
Mohsin Khan
Image Source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Nakuul Mehta is giving a glimpse of his unique style statement in a checker blazer with black trousers
Nakuul Mehta
Image Source- Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
The actor looks dashing as ever in black blazer and trousers paired with a black shirt
Dheeraj Dhoopar
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.