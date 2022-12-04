Heading 3

Aryan Khan aces uber cool style

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti
Anand

Dec 4, 2022

FASHION

Image: Aryan Khan Instagram

Aryan is often seen wearing a jacket with his outfit

Jacket love

Image: Aryan Khan Instagram

Aryan looks dapper in a simple tshirt and trousers

 Dapper

Image: Aryan Khan Instagram

He is sitting in the snow wearing an orange colour jacket

Uber cool

Image: Aryan Khan Instagram

He is posing with his little brother Abram wearing a blue T-shirt and jeans

Dashing bro

Image: Pinkvilla 

He was spotted in the city wearing a black colour leather jacket

Leather jacket

Image: Pinkvilla 

The star kid was clicked wearing a red colour jacket

Cool

Image: Pinkvilla 

Aryan is clicked with his friends wearing a black sweatshirt and cargo pants

 Black and cargo

Image: Pinkvilla 

Aryan walks out of the airport where he was wearing a distressed tshirt and jeans

Distressed tshirt

Image: Pinkvilla 

The star kid was spotted at the airport wearing joggers pants and a denim jacket

Comfort

Image: Pinkvilla 

Mandatory Post

Aryan is looking serious in this picture as he wears a jacket and red tshirt

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here