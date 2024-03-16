pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
MARCH 16, 2024
Asha Negi’s Style Statement
Image source- Asha Negi’s Instagram
Asha looks stylish in a black vest top and denim shorts. She paired her look with a scalp-braided hairstyle
#1
Image source- Asha Negi’s Instagram
Asha’s sky-blue suit looked elegant, she complemented her look with pearl earrings
#2
Image source- Asha Negi’s Instagram
Negi’s white Anarkali looked ethereal and she completed her look with a flower bun
#3
Image source- Asha Negi’s Instagram
She donned a denim-on-denim look perfectly, paired with messy open-hair
#4
Image source- Asha Negi’s Instagram
A Cherry red plunging neckline slit gown looked gorgeous on Asha, she completed her look with minimal accessories
#5
Image source- Asha Negi’s Instagram
#6
Asha looked beautiful in this South Indian traditional saree as she enjoyed her vacation in Kerala
Image source- Asha Negi’s Instagram
A stunning red saree is a perfect outfit to make heads turn! Asha looks mesmerizing in this traditional outfit
#7
Image source- Asha Negi’s Instagram
Asha looked stunning in a cut-out short dress, she complemented her look with a curly hairstyle and minimal accessories
#8
Image source- Asha Negi’s Instagram
A fuchsia pink dress with puffed-up shoulders is indeed a classy outfit!
#9
Image source- Asha Negi’s Instagram
Negi looked stunning in a red shimmery cutout, thigh-high slit dress
#10
