Aditi Singh

Fashion

MARCH 16, 2024

Asha Negi’s Style Statement 

Image source- Asha Negi’s Instagram

Asha looks stylish in a black vest top and denim shorts. She paired her look with a scalp-braided hairstyle 

#1

Image source- Asha Negi’s Instagram

Asha’s sky-blue suit looked elegant, she complemented her look with pearl earrings

#2

Image source- Asha Negi’s Instagram

Negi’s white Anarkali looked ethereal and she completed her look with a flower bun

#3

Image source- Asha Negi’s Instagram

She donned a denim-on-denim look perfectly, paired with messy open-hair

#4

Image source- Asha Negi’s Instagram

A Cherry red plunging neckline slit gown looked gorgeous on Asha, she completed her look with minimal accessories 

#5

Image source- Asha Negi’s Instagram

#6

Asha looked beautiful in this South Indian traditional saree as she enjoyed her vacation in Kerala

Image source- Asha Negi’s Instagram

A stunning red saree is a perfect outfit to make heads turn!  Asha looks mesmerizing in this traditional outfit

#7

Image source- Asha Negi’s Instagram

Asha looked stunning in a cut-out short dress, she complemented her look with a curly hairstyle and minimal accessories 

#8

Image source- Asha Negi’s Instagram

A fuchsia pink dress with puffed-up shoulders is indeed a classy outfit!

#9

Image source- Asha Negi’s Instagram

Negi looked stunning in a red shimmery cutout, thigh-high slit dress 

#10

