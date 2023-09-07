pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
SEPTEMBER 07, 2023
Ashi Singh’s Versatile style
White whirl
The Secret Diaries: The Hidden Chapters debutante looks gorgeous in this white dress. Beautiful waves and pink lips complete her look
Image: Ashi Singh’s Instagram
Casual charm
One simply cannot go wrong with a cropped top and ripped jeans. Ashi too cannot be faulted for the same
Image: Ashi Singh’s Instagram
Orange ooze
The diva is looking tantalizing in this orange lehenga-choli. Messy hair and a candid smile enhance her look
Image: Ashi Singh’s Instagram
Boss Babe
The Gumrah fame is oozing boss babe vibes in this black pantsuit. The on-point accessorizing is noteworthy
Image: Ashi Singh’s Instagram
Floral fun
The Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai protagonist is hitting fashion hard in this professional outfit. The pop of pink gives a playful touch to the look
Image: Ashi Singh’s Instagram
Polka punk
Simplicity at its best! Singh has captured the attention of her fans in this pastel green, polka dot dress
Image: Ashi Singh’s Instagram
Ethnic elegance
The Crime Patrol artist is swooning the Internet in this bright pink and gold saree. The waist chain ties the look together
Image: Ashi Singh’s Instagram
Monochrome magic
The Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga enchantress looks stunning in this teal jumpsuit while basking in the glow of sunset
Image: Ashi Singh’s Instagram
Pop of color
The Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet actress is raising the heat in this funky blazer dress
Image: Ashi Singh’s Instagram
The Savdhaan India fame is looking angelic in this all-white lehenga-choli. A sleek bun and choker accentuate her look
Image: Ashi Singh’s Instagram
Lush Lehenga
