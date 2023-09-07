Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

SEPTEMBER 07, 2023

Ashi Singh’s Versatile style 

White whirl 

The Secret Diaries: The Hidden Chapters debutante looks gorgeous in this white dress. Beautiful waves and pink lips complete her look 

Image: Ashi Singh’s Instagram 

Casual charm 

One simply cannot go wrong with a cropped top and ripped jeans. Ashi too cannot be faulted for the same 

Image: Ashi Singh’s Instagram 

Orange ooze 

The diva is looking tantalizing in this orange lehenga-choli. Messy hair and a candid smile enhance her look 

Image: Ashi Singh’s Instagram 

Boss Babe 

The Gumrah fame is oozing boss babe vibes in this black pantsuit. The on-point accessorizing is noteworthy 

Image: Ashi Singh’s Instagram 

Floral fun 

The Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai protagonist is hitting fashion hard in this professional outfit. The pop of pink gives a playful touch to the look 

Image: Ashi Singh’s Instagram 

Polka punk 

Simplicity at its best! Singh has captured the attention of her fans in this pastel green, polka dot dress 

Image: Ashi Singh’s Instagram 

Ethnic elegance 

The Crime Patrol artist is swooning the Internet in this bright pink and gold saree. The waist chain ties the look together 

Image: Ashi Singh’s Instagram 

Monochrome magic 

The Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga enchantress looks stunning in this teal jumpsuit while basking in the glow of sunset 

Image: Ashi Singh’s Instagram 

Pop of color 

The Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet actress is raising the heat in this funky blazer dress 

Image: Ashi Singh’s Instagram 

The Savdhaan India fame is looking angelic in this all-white lehenga-choli. A sleek bun and choker accentuate her look 

Image: Ashi Singh’s Instagram 

Lush Lehenga 

