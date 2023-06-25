Heading 3

ASHNOOR KAUR’S EASY-GOING LOOKS 

                  pinkvilla 

SHRUTI MEHTA 

JUNE 25, 2023

FASHION

The Jhansi Ki Rani debutante looks sizzling in this one-shoulder, ruffle pink dress

 Pop of pink 

Image: Ashnoor Kaur’s Instagram 

Black and white is an OG combination. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame is rocking this combination with grace 

Image: Ashnoor Kaur’s Instagram 

Salwar swag 

The Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha star looks stunning in this black sequin dress. The thigh-high slit is noteworthy

Bewitching black 

Image: Ashnoor Kaur’s Instagram 

The Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev artist has captured the attention of her fans in this short, pastel dress 

Dazzling dress 

Image: Ashnoor Kaur’s Instagram 

Boss Babe 

Image: Ashnoor Kaur’s Instagram 

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai actress looks enthralling in this powder blue pantsuit. The black lace bralette adds to the charm of her look 

Image: Ashnoor Kaur’s Instagram 

 Purple swirl 

The Patiala Babes protagonist looks like a bundle of joy and cuteness in this pastel, purple monochromatic outfit 

The Mahabharat diva has raised the heat in this white and orange ensemble 

 Oomphy orange 

Image: Ashnoor Kaur’s Instagram 

Kaur looks chic yet comfy in this powder blue tank top paired with beige pants. A white shirt and cool sneakers complete her look 

Chic casuals 

Image: Ashnoor Kaur’s Instagram 

 Checkered charm 

Image: Ashnoor Kaur’s Instagram 

The Manmarziyaan fame is fitting fashion hard in this black and red checkered dress 

Image: Ashnoor Kaur’s Instagram 

Trust the Prithvi Vallabh artist to rock bold colors with ease! This monochromatic, teal outfit is no different

Bold blue 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here