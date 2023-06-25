ASHNOOR KAUR’S EASY-GOING LOOKS
pinkvilla
SHRUTI MEHTA
JUNE 25, 2023
FASHION
The Jhansi Ki Rani debutante looks sizzling in this one-shoulder, ruffle pink dress
Pop of pink
Image: Ashnoor Kaur’s Instagram
Black and white is an OG combination. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame is rocking this combination with grace
Image: Ashnoor Kaur’s Instagram
Salwar swag
The Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha star looks stunning in this black sequin dress. The thigh-high slit is noteworthy
Bewitching black
Image: Ashnoor Kaur’s Instagram
The Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev artist has captured the attention of her fans in this short, pastel dress
Dazzling dress
Image: Ashnoor Kaur’s Instagram
Boss Babe
Image: Ashnoor Kaur’s Instagram
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai actress looks enthralling in this powder blue pantsuit. The black lace bralette adds to the charm of her look
Image: Ashnoor Kaur’s Instagram
Purple swirl
The Patiala Babes protagonist looks like a bundle of joy and cuteness in this pastel, purple monochromatic outfit
The Mahabharat diva has raised the heat in this white and orange ensemble
Oomphy orange
Image: Ashnoor Kaur’s Instagram
Kaur looks chic yet comfy in this powder blue tank top paired with beige pants. A white shirt and cool sneakers complete her look
Chic casuals
Image: Ashnoor Kaur’s Instagram
Checkered charm
Image: Ashnoor Kaur’s Instagram
The Manmarziyaan fame is fitting fashion hard in this black and red checkered dress
Image: Ashnoor Kaur’s Instagram
Trust the Prithvi Vallabh artist to rock bold colors with ease! This monochromatic, teal outfit is no different
Bold blue
