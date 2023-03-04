Heading 3

Ashnoor Kaur’s stylish crop tops

Source- Ashnoor Kaur Instagram

Ashnoor Kaur keeps it effortlessly stylish in a black crop top and a pair of red pants

Raising temperature in black corset

Ashnoor Kaur is a sight for sore eyes as she styles this yellow crop top paired with a green transparent and frill shrug

Transy shrug style top

Ashnoor Kaur has all eyes hooked on her as she flaunts her boho look in printed crop top and palazzo pants

The Boho diva

The Patiala Babes' actress looks like a dream in a blue off shoulder crop top and skirt paired with a hat

Cutie pie in checker co-ords

Ashnoor Kaur looks immensely pretty in pink vest style crop top and high waist buttoned denims

Golden hour look

Ashnoor Kaur is acing the cool babe look in a black sports bra and mom fit denims look

Sassy babe

The actress looks simply gorgeous in the natural lighting as she posed in a collared and ribbed crop top 

Pinky affair

Ashnoor Kaur has donned a breezy and multicolor shirt style crop top with denims for a lunch date

Go out in style

The Jhansi Ki Rani fame looks amazing in a multicolor crop and jogger set paired with sports shoes

Bring on the colors 

