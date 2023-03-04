Ashnoor Kaur’s stylish crop tops
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
Fashion
mar 04, 2023
Source- Ashnoor Kaur Instagram
Ashnoor Kaur keeps it effortlessly stylish in a black crop top and a pair of red pants
Raising temperature in black corset
Source- Ashnoor Kaur Instagram
Ashnoor Kaur is a sight for sore eyes as she styles this yellow crop top paired with a green transparent and frill shrug
Transy shrug style top
Source- Ashnoor Kaur Instagram
Ashnoor Kaur has all eyes hooked on her as she flaunts her boho look in printed crop top and palazzo pants
The Boho diva
Source- Ashnoor Kaur Instagram
The Patiala Babes' actress looks like a dream in a blue off shoulder crop top and skirt paired with a hat
Cutie pie in checker co-ords
Source- Ashnoor Kaur Instagram
Ashnoor Kaur looks immensely pretty in pink vest style crop top and high waist buttoned denims
Golden hour look
Source- Ashnoor Kaur Instagram
Ashnoor Kaur is acing the cool babe look in a black sports bra and mom fit denims look
Sassy babe
Source- Ashnoor Kaur Instagram
The actress looks simply gorgeous in the natural lighting as she posed in a collared and ribbed crop top
Pinky affair
Source- Ashnoor Kaur Instagram
Ashnoor Kaur has donned a breezy and multicolor shirt style crop top with denims for a lunch date
Go out in style
Source- Ashnoor Kaur Instagram
The Jhansi Ki Rani fame looks amazing in a multicolor crop and jogger set paired with sports shoes
Bring on the colors
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.