Asim Riaz's stylish jackets
Pramila Mandal
NOV 28, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Asim Riaz Instagram
Proving his amazing fashion sense, Asim looks handsome as he opts for a brown jacket on a black T-shirt and pairs it with denim jeans
Image source: Asim Riaz Instagram
The Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz is nailing his black jacket look like a pro and we are taking notes from him!
Image source: Asim Riaz Instagram
Asim looks ready for the winter season as he sports his black jacket on his outfit and dishes out major outfit goals
Image source: Asim Riaz Instagram
His intense gaze and look in this white jacket can sweep anyone off their feet!
Image source: Asim Riaz Instagram
Clad in this funky printed jacket, Asim certainly knows how to impress the fashion police with his dapper looks
Image source: Asim Riaz Instagram
Denim can never be cliche and Asim shows here that they’re here to stay forever as he looks charming while wearing it
Image source: Asim Riaz Instagram
It is hard to take our eyes off him, isn’t it? Asim definitely makes a strong case as he sports this brown jacket to complete his look
Image source: Asim Riaz Instagram
We are totally bowled by Asim’s impressive golden jacket and his heart swooning personality
Image source: Asim Riaz Instagram
Make way for this fashion freak as he is all set to impress you with his talent and dashing look here
Image source: Asim Riaz Instagram
Acing his other jacket look here, Asim can truly make several jaws drop with his washboard abs and style sense
