Asim Riaz's stylish jackets

Pramila Mandal

NOV 28, 2022

FASHION

Proving his amazing fashion sense, Asim looks handsome as he opts for a brown jacket on a black T-shirt and pairs it with denim jeans

Handsome Hunk

The Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz is nailing his black jacket look like a pro and we are taking notes from him! 

Hottie 

Asim looks ready for the winter season as he sports his black jacket on his outfit and dishes out major outfit goals

Winter look

His intense gaze and look in this white jacket can sweep anyone off their feet!

Heart-melting

Clad in this funky printed jacket, Asim certainly knows how to impress the fashion police with his dapper looks

Fun yet stylish

Denim can never be cliche and Asim shows here that they’re here to stay forever as he looks charming while wearing it 

Denim love

It is hard to take our eyes off him, isn’t it? Asim definitely makes a strong case as he sports this brown jacket to complete his look

Man Crush

We are totally bowled by Asim’s impressive golden jacket and his heart swooning personality 

Dressed to impress

Make way for this fashion freak as he is all set to impress you with his talent and dashing look here

Stunner

Acing his other jacket look here, Asim can truly make several jaws drop with his washboard abs and style sense

Candid 

