Divas in red pantsuits
JAN 20, 2023
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She turned heads in a fiery red pantsuit and a criss-cross bralette
Deepika Padukone
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara upped her style game in a bright red pantsuit featuring a blazer with a dramatic big bow
Kiara Advani
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya looked lovely in this ensemble
Athiya Shetty
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
PeeCee looked uber stylish in this look
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul looked her stylish best here
Rakul Preet Singh
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti kept things formal as she chose a pink knit t-shirt with her red pantsuit
Parineeti Chopra
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor made a strong case for elegance in this bold red pantsuit
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Shilpa served some fierce style inspiration in this look
Shilpa Shetty
