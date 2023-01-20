Heading 3

Athiya-Kiara:
Divas in red pantsuits

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She turned heads in a fiery red pantsuit and a criss-cross bralette

Deepika Padukone

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara upped her style game in a bright red pantsuit featuring a blazer with a dramatic big bow

Kiara Advani

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya looked lovely in this ensemble

Athiya Shetty

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

PeeCee looked uber stylish in this look

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul looked her stylish best here

Rakul Preet Singh

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti kept things formal as she chose a pink knit t-shirt with her red pantsuit

Parineeti Chopra

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor made a strong case for elegance in this bold red pantsuit

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Shilpa served some fierce style inspiration in this look

Shilpa Shetty

