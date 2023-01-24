Heading 3

Athiya-KL Rahul's
Dreamy wedding pics

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty tied the knot with Indian cricketer KL Rahul on January 23

Wedding bells

The couple had an intimate ceremony with close friends and family in attendance

Intimate ceremony

The newlyweds were all smiles for the happiest moment of their life

All smiles

Athiya and KL proved that they are the perfect match for each other

The perfect match

For her special day, the bride opted for a pastel pink coloured lehenga and looked beautiful as ever

The beautiful bride

Athiya accesorised her bridal look with a statement stone-studded necklace, earrings and maang tika

For the love of jewellery

KL Rahul went classic with an ivory sherwani and a lightly embroidered tussar stole

The handsome groom

KL accessorized his look with green beaded embellished layered necklace

Handsome as ever

Shortly after tying the knot, the couple took to social media and shared their first photos as husband and wife

It's official

