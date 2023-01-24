Athiya-KL Rahul's
Dreamy wedding pics
JAN 24, 2023
Source: Joseph Radhik Instagram
Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty tied the knot with Indian cricketer KL Rahul on January 23
Wedding bells
Source: Pinkvilla
The couple had an intimate ceremony with close friends and family in attendance
Intimate ceremony
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's mushy pics
Athiya-Kl Rahul's relationship timeline
Source: Joseph Radhik Instagram
The newlyweds were all smiles for the happiest moment of their life
All smiles
Source: Pinkvilla
Athiya and KL proved that they are the perfect match for each other
The perfect match
Source: Joseph Radhik Instagram
For her special day, the bride opted for a pastel pink coloured lehenga and looked beautiful as ever
The beautiful bride
Source: Pinkvilla
Athiya accesorised her bridal look with a statement stone-studded necklace, earrings and maang tika
For the love of jewellery
Source: Joseph Radhik Instagram
KL Rahul went classic with an ivory sherwani and a lightly embroidered tussar stole
The handsome groom
Source: Pinkvilla
KL accessorized his look with green beaded embellished layered necklace
Handsome as ever
Source: Joseph Radhik Instagram
Shortly after tying the knot, the couple took to social media and shared their first photos as husband and wife
It's official
