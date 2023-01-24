Heading 3

Athiya Shetty and
KL Rahul's style diary

Akriti Anand

FASHION

JAN 24, 2023

Image: KL Rahul Instagram

Athiya Shetty looks lovely in a simple red sweater while KL Rahul opted for a sweatshirt

Casuals

Image: KL Rahul Instagram

Athiya looks gorgeous in off shoulder black colour gown and KL Rahul looks dapper in a black suit

Stunners

Image: KL Rahul Instagram

They never fail to impress fans with their chemistry and dressing

Simple

Image: KL Rahul Instagram

Both look cute in casuals

Twinning

Image: KL Rahul Instagram

Both once again nailed casual wearing in white colour

White

Image: KL Rahul Instagram

They believe in comfortable dressing as we can see in this picture

Comfortable

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya looks stylish in sleeveless top and
KL Rahul is twinning with her

Love

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

They look made for each other

Black and white

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

The duo loves dressing in relaxed clothes

Chill

