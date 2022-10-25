pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 25, 2022
FASHION
Athiya Shetty in gorgeous ethnic outfits
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Showing us how to look fashionably ravishing in blue, the starlet dazzled in a monochrome blue saree by Manish Malhotra.
Image:Manish Malhotra Instagram
She looks alluring in a statement hand-embroidered jacket and palazzo doused in oyster sequins and beads, and a contemporary 3D flower bralette.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
She managed to add oomph to her desi look in a vibrant yellow saree bearing patterns in silver, and feather detailing on the pallu and hem.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
She looks like springtime comes alive in a soothing rose pink lehenga adorned with floral prints all over.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Setting the bar higher for bridesmaid fashion goals, Athiya dropped a gorgeous look in a luxurious silk lehenga adorned with silver zigzag details and floral embroidery.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Accentuated by nature-inspired motifs in multiple hues, her all-white ensemble by Rahul Mishra looks phenomenal.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
The starlet stepped out in a colourful lehenga and fuchsia pink choli and our jaws dropped in wonder!
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
In an elegant icy blue lehenga by Anita Dongre, the Hero actress ensured that her ethnic look was on point!
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Her majestic look in this red churidar suit by Ritu Kumar is worth bookmarking for festivities.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
She looked divine in an exquisite all-white lehenga from the House Of Masaba.
