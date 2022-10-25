Heading 3

Athiya Shetty in gorgeous ethnic outfits

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram 

Showing us how to look fashionably ravishing in blue, the starlet dazzled in a monochrome blue saree by Manish Malhotra. 

Ravishing In Blue

Image:Manish Malhotra Instagram 

She looks alluring in a statement hand-embroidered jacket and palazzo doused in oyster sequins and beads, and a contemporary 3D flower bralette. 

Modern Touch

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram 

She managed to add oomph to her desi look in a vibrant yellow saree bearing patterns in silver, and feather detailing on the pallu and hem.

Vibrant

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram 

She looks like springtime comes alive in a soothing rose pink lehenga adorned with floral prints all over. 

Floral Dream

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram 

Setting the bar higher for bridesmaid fashion goals, Athiya dropped a gorgeous look in a luxurious silk lehenga adorned with silver zigzag details and floral embroidery.

Bridesmaid Goals

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram 

Accentuated by nature-inspired motifs in multiple hues, her all-white ensemble by Rahul Mishra looks phenomenal.

Dreamy Haze

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram 

The starlet stepped out in a colourful lehenga and fuchsia pink choli and our jaws dropped in wonder!

Jaws Dropped

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram 

In an elegant icy blue lehenga by Anita Dongre, the Hero actress ensured that her ethnic look was on point! 

Right Kind Of Blues

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram 

Her majestic look in this red churidar suit by Ritu Kumar is worth bookmarking for festivities. 

Red Romance

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram 

She looked divine in an exquisite all-white lehenga from the House Of Masaba. 

Pristine Whites

