Athiya Shetty in stylish co-ord sets
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
mar 24, 2023
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya Shetty brings some snazzy denim style to the table in a co-ord set
Denim Factor
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
She stepped into the festive vibe wearing a stunning ivory Indo-western three-piece set
Festive Look
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Radiant
She made a striking for softer palettes by wearing a pair of straight pants with a short jacket and a twisted tube by Rishi and Vibhuti
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Her casual look in these breezy beige shorts and a matching top is on point
Casual Style
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
The Hero actress exuded diva vibes in a striking blue co-ord set featuring a cropped jacket
Diva Vibes
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya exuded modern-day boss-lady vibes in a striped suit set by Paule Ka
Boss Babe
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
She looked pretty in an eccentric dual-coloured co-ord set
Beautiful
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
She aced a denim-on-denim look in these straight jeans and a full-sleeve bouse
Chic Girl
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Her dainty floral piece co-ord set by Rahul Mishra is a fresh take on Indo-western co-ord sets
Floral Delight
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
She kept things formal and elegant in a tailored blue co-ord set
Formal Look
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.