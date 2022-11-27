Athiya Shetty
inspired outfits
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
NOV 27, 2022
FASHION
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
The actress looked stunning in a solid blue saree from Manish Malhotra's collection and a glittering blouse with a sleek ponytail for Diwali.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
She kept her look casual and stylish with a pair of denim and a green printed buttoned-down top with a plunging neckline.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Her color-block jeans were trendy and fashionable, especially when paired with a black sweatshirt and white sneakers.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Ahtiya’s loungewear was pretty cool and comfortable as she opted for color-block pajamas with a white crop top and a shirt.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
She exuded bombshell vibes in a beige crop top and flared pants with ruffle detailing by Yash Patil and styled it with black statement earrings and a sleek hairdo.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
While enjoying the picturesque views, she opted for a layered ensemble with beige trousers, a striped sweater, and lastly a blue blazer.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
The actress looked stunning in a yellow and gold shimmer saree by Falguni and Shane Peacock, which flowed beautifully on her toned body and was paired with a high-neck blouse.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
She chose to wear brown wide-leg jeans with a full-sleeve striped t-shirt and white sneakers making it the perfect day-out outfit.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya looked stunning and mesmerizing in a white floral printed summer dress flaunting her toned figure and perfect hair while enjoying the pleasant view.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
The actress looked beautiful in a black one-shoulder sleek gown by Rutu Neeva that beautifully accentuated her curves.
