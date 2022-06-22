Heading 3

Athiya Shetty’s cool and comfy style

Neenaz Akhtar

JUNE 22, 2022

FASHION

Image: Athiya Shetty instagram

Serving us the best of millennial style, Athiya Shetty is all about keeping things cool and comfortable. And here are proofs

Cool Girl Style

Image: Athiya Shetty instagram

She prefers to keep her style statement understated yet cool which is why an oversized shirt remains a staple in her wardrobe

Minimalism Is The Currency

Image: Athiya Shetty instagram

She swears by a cropped sweatshirt and drawstring sweatpants to lounge in at home

Lounge Wear

Image: Athiya Shetty instagram

A cropped cardigan in candy colours also remains the highlight of her chic wardrobe

Candy Shades

Statement pants paired with a striped full-sleeved top and white sneakers give her ensemble a relaxed look

Statement Picks

Image: Athiya Shetty instagram

Image: Athiya Shetty instagram

Even her instagram captions prove that she is a ‘team comfy’ and there’s no denying that especially when she favours this oversized varsity jacket over anything else!

Team Comfy

Image: Athiya Shetty instagram

And not just jackets, the starlet is also a fan of a statement, roomy t-shirt

Roomy Outfits

Image: Athiya Shetty instagram

She loves to throw in a plaid over-shirt that goes perfectly well with her tank top and jeans

Classic Plaids

Image: Athiya Shetty instagram

Her graphic tank top and simple bottoms paired with a long summer overlay speak volumes about undeniable comfort!

Summery Style

Image: Athiya Shetty instagram

Even her faded mom jeans and a long striped shirt serve enough evidence

Casual Best

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Pooja Hegde's super stylish looks

Click Here