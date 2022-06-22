Heading 3
Athiya Shetty’s cool and comfy style
Neenaz Akhtar
JUNE 22, 2022
FASHION
Serving us the best of millennial style, Athiya Shetty is all about keeping things cool and comfortable. And here are proofs
Cool Girl Style
She prefers to keep her style statement understated yet cool which is why an oversized shirt remains a staple in her wardrobe
Minimalism Is The Currency
She swears by a cropped sweatshirt and drawstring sweatpants to lounge in at home
Lounge Wear
A cropped cardigan in candy colours also remains the highlight of her chic wardrobe
Candy Shades
Statement pants paired with a striped full-sleeved top and white sneakers give her ensemble a relaxed look
Statement Picks
Even her instagram captions prove that she is a ‘team comfy’ and there’s no denying that especially when she favours this oversized varsity jacket over anything else!
Team Comfy
And not just jackets, the starlet is also a fan of a statement, roomy t-shirt
Roomy Outfits
She loves to throw in a plaid over-shirt that goes perfectly well with her tank top and jeans
Classic Plaids
Her graphic tank top and simple bottoms paired with a long summer overlay speak volumes about undeniable comfort!
Summery Style
Even her faded mom jeans and a long striped shirt serve enough evidence
Casual Best
