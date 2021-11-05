nov 5, 2021
Athiya Shetty’s easy breezy style
Athiya Shetty loves to add a dash of comfort with her style that’s exactly what tells her fashion tale
Be it her champagne hue satin slip dress or oversized white shirt with a floral mini skirt
The actress loves breezy numbers and here proves it again by donning this floral wrap-up dress
The ‘Mubarakan’ actress seems to wear all things that give her joy, she looks refreshing in this beige co-ord set
The ripped crop jacket and matching pants look splendid on Athiya as she pairs it with chunky silver necklaces
We can’t get enough of her lavender-toned power suit, layered with a funky crop top
This attire seems to be perfect for a relaxing seaside holiday, she looks riveting in a bralette top paired with white pants
Athiya looks uber-cool in a white tank top and distressed denim, styled with dual-toned sporty shoes
She looks phenomenal in this slip dress teamed with an angarkha style sporty jacket by Anamika Khanna, accessorized with a quirky silver oxidized bag
The actress looks impressive in this wacky white top with dramatic sleeves teamed with high-waist pants
