Athiya Shetty's best vacation looks

FASHION

RISHIKA SHAH

AUTHOR

DEC 1, 2021

Ice Cream Sundae

Dressed in a colourful pastel cardigan, Athiya looked like a delicious sundae

(Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram)

Popsicle

Athiya enjoyed a popsicle under the sun in an oversized tee and sunnies

(Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram)

Afterglow

Athiya looked radiant in a beige-coloured dress enjoying the afterglow

(Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram)

Varsity Jacket

She snuggled on her hotel bed in her boyfriend's varsity jacket

(Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram)

Mirror Selfie

Athiya posed for a mirror selfie in a nude cut-out outfit

(Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram) 

Casual & Cool

Athiya relaxed in a casual Balenciaga top and denim shorts

(Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram)

Nature Lover

Athiya embraced mother nature in a black crop top and blue denim jeans

(Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram) 


Sun Bath

She laid down on the grass and soaked under the sun in a striped crop top

(Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram) 

Sipping Coconut Water

She was seen sipping some fresh coconut water dressed in a tie-dye dress

(Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram) 

Beach Hats

Athiya shielded herself from the sun in a straw hat, dressed in a white crop top

(Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram) 

