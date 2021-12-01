Athiya Shetty's best vacation looks
DEC 1, 2021
Ice Cream Sundae
Dressed in a colourful pastel cardigan, Athiya looked like a delicious sundae
(Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram)
Popsicle
Athiya enjoyed a popsicle under the sun in an oversized tee and sunnies
(Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram)
Afterglow
Athiya looked radiant in a beige-coloured dress enjoying the afterglow
(Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram)
Varsity Jacket
She snuggled on her hotel bed in her boyfriend's varsity jacket
(Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram)
Mirror Selfie
Athiya posed for a mirror selfie in a nude cut-out outfit
(Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram)
Casual & Cool
Athiya relaxed in a casual Balenciaga top and denim shorts
(Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram)
Nature Lover
Athiya embraced mother nature in a black crop top and blue denim jeans
(Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram)
Sun Bath
She laid down on the grass and soaked under the sun in a striped crop top
(Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram)
Sipping Coconut Water
She was seen sipping some fresh coconut water dressed in a tie-dye dress
(Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram)
Beach Hats
Athiya shielded herself from the sun in a straw hat, dressed in a white crop top
(Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram)
