Jiya Surana 

Fashion

December 31, 2023

Athiya Shetty's denim style file

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya Shetty has an inherently cool vibe that's reflected in her sartorial style. She rocked a denim-on-denim look by going for a blue denim shirt and jeans

Denim-on-denim

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

The humble denims are her fashion essentials! Here, she styled her high-waisted blue denims with a white collared cropped tee

Go-to pieces

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

The actress knows how to add a sense of interest to her look as seen here, wearing a roomy pinstriped, dual-toned blue and pink shirt along with blue denim

Dual-toned shirt

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya opted for blue jeans paired with a satin shirt and brown blazer. She loves to mix comfort and style

Comfy 

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Next, she posed in a quirky printed shirt, worn over a white top and styled with ripped, loose-fit denims

Casual style

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

There is nothing wrong with blue or even black jeans. But to stand out, take cues from Athiya, who wore high-waisted, red brick-hued flared jeans and a striped top

Red jeans

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

A plain white oversized tee and distressed blue denims are just a fail-safe combo!

Basic yet chic

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Giving off a relaxed day vibe in a white slogan tee and pale blue denim shorts

Laidback style

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

The actress wore a multicolored striped crop top in shades of red, yellow, and blue with high-waist, slouchy jeans

Stripes for fun

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Lastly, Athiya wore a blue denim jumpsuit with a front-zip closure, that looked comfy and super-stylish at the same time

Cool girl vibe

