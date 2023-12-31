pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
December 31, 2023
Athiya Shetty's denim style file
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya Shetty has an inherently cool vibe that's reflected in her sartorial style. She rocked a denim-on-denim look by going for a blue denim shirt and jeans
Denim-on-denim
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
The humble denims are her fashion essentials! Here, she styled her high-waisted blue denims with a white collared cropped tee
Go-to pieces
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
The actress knows how to add a sense of interest to her look as seen here, wearing a roomy pinstriped, dual-toned blue and pink shirt along with blue denim
Dual-toned shirt
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya opted for blue jeans paired with a satin shirt and brown blazer. She loves to mix comfort and style
Comfy
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Next, she posed in a quirky printed shirt, worn over a white top and styled with ripped, loose-fit denims
Casual style
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
There is nothing wrong with blue or even black jeans. But to stand out, take cues from Athiya, who wore high-waisted, red brick-hued flared jeans and a striped top
Red jeans
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
A plain white oversized tee and distressed blue denims are just a fail-safe combo!
Basic yet chic
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Giving off a relaxed day vibe in a white slogan tee and pale blue denim shorts
Laidback style
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
The actress wore a multicolored striped crop top in shades of red, yellow, and blue with high-waist, slouchy jeans
Stripes for fun
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Lastly, Athiya wore a blue denim jumpsuit with a front-zip closure, that looked comfy and super-stylish at the same time
Cool girl vibe
