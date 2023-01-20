Heading 3

Athiya Shetty’s gorgeous looks

Source: Khyati A Busa Instagram

The starlet looks picture-perfect in a ruffled black skirt and an edgy black corset top

Perennially Perfect

Source: Khyati A Busa Instagram

She is the prettiest wedding guest in a soothing green silk and brocade ensemble featuring a handwoven silk organza dupatta

Wedding Guest 

Source: Khyati A Busa Instagram

Athiya looked fabulous in a three-piece silk ensemble which included a crop top, pants, and a translucent full-sleeved jacket

Gorgeous Much

Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram

She is a total desi diva in this semi-sheer blue saree with an embellished border

Majestic In Blue

Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram

She looks stunning in an ivory-hued three-piece co-ord set featuring a sexy floral applique bralette

Floral Magic

Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram

She makes heads turn in an ivory ensemble featuring a short jacket, straight-fit pants, and a twisted tube top

Head Turning

Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Her formal look in this blue cropped blazer and flared pants is on point

Edgy 

Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram

She gives a fabulous spin to monochrome style in this black and white halter-neck top and crisp black pants

Monochrome Style

Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram

In a stunning black Maison Yeya gown, she is a total show-stopper

Stunner

