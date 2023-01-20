Athiya Shetty’s gorgeous looks pinkvilla Neenaz Akhtar FASHIONJAN 20, 2023Source: Khyati A Busa InstagramThe starlet looks picture-perfect in a ruffled black skirt and an edgy black corset topPerennially PerfectSource: Khyati A Busa InstagramShe is the prettiest wedding guest in a soothing green silk and brocade ensemble featuring a handwoven silk organza dupattaWedding Guest Deepika Padukone’s bold lipsticksJanhvi-Sonam: Celebs in KaftansSource: Khyati A Busa InstagramAthiya looked fabulous in a three-piece silk ensemble which included a crop top, pants, and a translucent full-sleeved jacketGorgeous MuchSource: Athiya Shetty InstagramShe is a total desi diva in this semi-sheer blue saree with an embellished borderMajestic In BlueSource: Athiya Shetty InstagramShe looks stunning in an ivory-hued three-piece co-ord set featuring a sexy floral applique braletteFloral MagicSource: Athiya Shetty InstagramShe makes heads turn in an ivory ensemble featuring a short jacket, straight-fit pants, and a twisted tube topHead TurningSource: Athiya Shetty InstagramHer formal look in this blue cropped blazer and flared pants is on pointEdgy Source: Athiya Shetty InstagramShe gives a fabulous spin to monochrome style in this black and white halter-neck top and crisp black pantsMonochrome StyleSource: Athiya Shetty InstagramIn a stunning black Maison Yeya gown, she is a total show-stopperStunnerFor more updates, follow Pinkvilla. Click Here