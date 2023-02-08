Athiya Shetty’s jewellery collection
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 08, 2023
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The newest bride in town wore a pair of stunning chaand baalis for her mehendi ceremony
Chaand Baaliyan
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She went all-out with a traditional South Indian choker and the ghuttapusal necklace for her muhurtham ceremony
Traditional Jewellery
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Hero actress paired her vintage Ritu Kumar outfit with nothing but a statement-making maang tikka
Maang Tikka
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
For her big day, the starlet chose to wear a stunning regal polki necklace and a single polki drop maang tikka from Birdhi Chand
Regal Pieces
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Apart from her bridal jewellery collection, Athiya is a fan of minimal yet stunning diamond earrings
Minimal Studs
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
She is also a fan of pearl chokers and is seen here donning a beautiful piece with another long neckpiece
Pearl Chokers
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya keeps her style quotient high in a pair of striking golden hoops
Golden Hoops
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Signature gold chaand baalis enhance her desi look here
Gold Earrings
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Her emerald neckpiece makes a stunning piece of an accessory here
Statement Pieces
