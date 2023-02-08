Heading 3

Athiya Shetty’s jewellery collection

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 08, 2023

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The newest bride in town wore a pair of stunning chaand baalis for her mehendi ceremony

Chaand Baaliyan

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She went all-out with a traditional South Indian choker and the ghuttapusal necklace for her muhurtham ceremony

Traditional Jewellery

Jacqueline Fernandez's saree looks

Sonam Kapoor making a style statement

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The Hero actress paired her vintage Ritu Kumar outfit with nothing but a statement-making maang tikka

Maang Tikka

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

For her big day, the starlet chose to wear a stunning regal polki necklace and a single polki drop maang tikka from Birdhi Chand

Regal Pieces

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Apart from her bridal jewellery collection, Athiya is a fan of minimal yet stunning diamond earrings

Minimal Studs

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

She is also a fan of pearl chokers and is seen here donning a beautiful piece with another long neckpiece

Pearl Chokers

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya keeps her style quotient high in a pair of striking golden hoops

Golden Hoops

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Signature gold chaand baalis enhance her desi look here

Gold Earrings

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Her emerald neckpiece makes a stunning piece of an accessory here

Statement Pieces

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here