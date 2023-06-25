pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 25, 2023
Athiya Shetty’s ravishing looks
Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
The Hero debutante has captured the attention of her fans in this alluring black gown. Sleek hair and on-point accessorizing are the highlights
Black swirl
One simply cannot go wrong with an all-denim outfit. Athiya too cannot be faulted for the same
Denim Diva
Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
The Motichoor Chaknachoor fame looks ready for a fun day out in this cropped top and dark wash jeans
Casual charm
Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
Saree sizzle
The social media sensation is swooning the Internet in this sheer blue saree with ruffle borders
Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
Shetty has put the heat to shame in this all-white ensemble. Gold earrings and a fancy blazer wrap up her look
Wishful white
Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
The Mubarakan star looks cozy and comfortable in this striped half-and-half oversized shirt and straight-fit jeans
Lazy day
Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
The talented artist is oozing boss babe vibes in this all-red ensemble. Red lips and an emerald necklace elevate her look
Bewitching red
Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
The enchantress looks adorable in this floral pink lehenga-choli. Open hair and minimal jewelry complete her look
Floral finesse
Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
The diva is raising the heat in this golden saree. The feathers at the border of the saree are note-worthy
Golden glow
Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
The enchantress looks like a breath of fresh air in this printed cropped cardigan, basking in the warmth of sunshine
Sunkissed
