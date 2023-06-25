Heading 3

Athiya Shetty’s ravishing looks 

Image:  Athiya Shetty’s Instagram 

The Hero debutante has captured the attention of her fans in this alluring black gown. Sleek hair and on-point accessorizing are the highlights 

Black swirl 


One simply cannot go wrong with an all-denim outfit. Athiya too cannot be faulted for the same 

Denim Diva 

The Motichoor Chaknachoor fame looks ready for a fun day out in this cropped top and dark wash jeans 

Casual charm 

Saree sizzle 

The social media sensation is swooning the Internet in this sheer blue saree with ruffle borders 

Shetty has put the heat to shame in this all-white ensemble. Gold earrings and a fancy blazer wrap up her look 

Wishful white 

The Mubarakan star looks cozy and comfortable in this striped half-and-half oversized shirt and straight-fit jeans 

Lazy day 

The talented artist is oozing boss babe vibes in this all-red ensemble. Red lips and an emerald necklace elevate her look 

Bewitching red 

The enchantress looks adorable in this floral pink lehenga-choli. Open hair and minimal jewelry complete her look 

Floral finesse 

The diva is raising the heat in this golden saree. The feathers at the border of the saree are note-worthy 

Golden glow 

The enchantress looks like a breath of fresh air in this printed cropped cardigan, basking in the warmth of sunshine 

Sunkissed 

