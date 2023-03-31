Athleisure looks of actresses
pinkvilla
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
mar 31, 2023
Video- Disha Patani’s Instagram
Athleisure wear is a type of clothing that combines the comfort of athletic wear with the style of casual wear
Disha Patani
Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram
The term "athleisure" is a portmanteau of "athletic" and "leisure," reflecting its dual purpose
Malaika Arora
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
It has become increasingly popular in recent years due to the rise of health and wellness trends and a greater focus on comfort and convenience in fashion
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Many fashion designers and brands have started incorporating athleisure wear into their collections, offering high-end versions of the comfortable and functional clothing
Sara Ali Khan
Video- Alaya F’s Instagram
Athleisure wear is popular among people of all ages and genders, as it provides a versatile and easy-to-wear wardrobe option
Alaya F
Image- Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram
Athleisure wear can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion, and can be worn with sneakers, sandals, or even heels
Karisma Kapoor
Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
It has also influenced other fashion trends, such as the popularity of oversized and comfortable clothing styles
Kriti Sanon
Image- Kiara Adani’s Instagram
Athleisure wear has become a staple in modern fashion, providing a practical and fashionable option for people leading active and busy lifestyles
Kiara Adani
Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
It typically includes items like leggings, yoga pants, sports bras, tank tops, and hoodies
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Athleisure wear is designed to be comfortable, functional, and stylish, making it suitable for both exercise and everyday wear
Katrina Kaif
