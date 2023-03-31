Heading 3

Athleisure looks of actresses

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

mar 31, 2023

Video- Disha Patani’s Instagram

Athleisure wear is a type of clothing that combines the comfort of athletic wear with the style of casual wear

Disha Patani

Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram

The term "athleisure" is a portmanteau of "athletic" and "leisure," reflecting its dual purpose

Malaika Arora

Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

It has become increasingly popular in recent years due to the rise of health and wellness trends and a greater focus on comfort and convenience in fashion

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Many fashion designers and brands have started incorporating athleisure wear into their collections, offering high-end versions of the comfortable and functional clothing

Sara Ali Khan

Video- Alaya F’s Instagram

Athleisure wear is popular among people of all ages and genders, as it provides a versatile and easy-to-wear wardrobe option

Alaya F

Image- Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram

Athleisure wear can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion, and can be worn with sneakers, sandals, or even heels

Karisma Kapoor

Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

It has also influenced other fashion trends, such as the popularity of oversized and comfortable clothing styles

Kriti Sanon

Image- Kiara Adani’s Instagram

Athleisure wear has become a staple in modern fashion, providing a practical and fashionable option for people leading active and busy lifestyles

Kiara Adani

Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

It typically includes items like leggings, yoga pants, sports bras, tank tops, and hoodies

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Athleisure wear is designed to be comfortable, functional, and stylish, making it suitable for both exercise and everyday wear

Katrina Kaif

