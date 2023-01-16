Heading 3

Austin Butler's Dapper Style

Image: Getty Images

Blazer and Denims

Austin Butler's smart casual look of denims and a blue blazer is a classy choice

Image: Getty Images

White Blazer

Austin Butler truly showcased his Elvis charm sporting this amazing white blazer with black pants

Image: Getty Images

For the premiere of Elvis, Austin Butler donned a stunning 70s style brown suit with matching pants

Brown Suit

Image: Getty Images

Austin Butler has the charm to pull off anything well and this bedazzled blazer with loose black pants prove it

Bedazzled Blazer

Image: Getty Images

Austin Butler attended the Golden Globes 2023 sporting a double-breasted three-piece tuxedo by Gucci

Golden Globes 2023

Image: Getty Images

Austin Butler looked dapper in this grey suit with peak lapels and high-waisted pants

Grey Suit

Image: Getty Images

Austin Butler attended Cannes 2022 sporting a white spread collar shirt and high-waisted pants in a retro look

Spread Collar Shirt

Image: Getty Images

Austin Butler attended Met Gala 2022 sporting a black Prada outfit with a slick silk scarf

Prada Look

Image: Getty Images

At the Cannes premiere of Elvis, Austin rocked this double-breasted tuxedo with a bowtie in style

Black Tuxedo

