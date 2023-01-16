Austin Butler's Dapper Style
pinkvilla
Surabhi Redkar
JAN 16, 2023
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Blazer and Denims
Austin Butler's smart casual look of denims and a blue blazer is a classy choice
Image: Getty Images
White Blazer
Austin Butler truly showcased his Elvis charm sporting this amazing white blazer with black pants
Vanessa Hudgens' Bold Red Carpet Looks
Louis Tomlinson's Fashion Diary
Image: Getty Images
For the premiere of Elvis, Austin Butler donned a stunning 70s style brown suit with matching pants
Brown Suit
Image: Getty Images
Austin Butler has the charm to pull off anything well and this bedazzled blazer with loose black pants prove it
Bedazzled Blazer
Image: Getty Images
Austin Butler attended the Golden Globes 2023 sporting a double-breasted three-piece tuxedo by Gucci
Golden Globes 2023
Image: Getty Images
Austin Butler looked dapper in this grey suit with peak lapels and high-waisted pants
Grey Suit
Image: Getty Images
Austin Butler attended Cannes 2022 sporting a white spread collar shirt and high-waisted pants in a retro look
Spread Collar Shirt
Image: Getty Images
Austin Butler attended Met Gala 2022 sporting a black Prada outfit with a slick silk scarf
Prada Look
Image: Getty Images
At the Cannes premiere of Elvis, Austin rocked this double-breasted tuxedo with a bowtie in style
Black Tuxedo
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.