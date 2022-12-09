Heading 3

​​Avatar 2: Best looks from premiere

Image: Getty Images

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana attended the premiere of Avatar: The Way o Water looking gorgeous in a black sheer gown

Image: Getty Images

Kate Winslet rocked an old dress that she first wore 7 years ago as she attended the Avatar 2 premiere

Kate Winslet

Image: Getty Images

Bailey Bass looked stunning on the red carpet as she wore a ruffled purple dress at the Avatar 2 premiere

Bailey Bass

Image: Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver looked stunning as she attended the premiere sporting a black blazer with an embellished pattern

Sigourney Weaver

Image: Getty Images

Sam Worthington was seen sporting a black suit for the premiere as he posed alongside his wife at the red carpet event

Sam Worthington

Image: Getty Images

British model Jourdan Dunn also attended the premiere sporting a stunning strapless velvet gown

Jourdan Dunn

Image: Getty Images

Andy Serkis also attended the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water and the actor-director was seen wearing a classic suit

Andy Serkis

Image: Getty Images

Italian actress Benedetta Porcaroli was also present at the premiere. The actress wore an all-black ruffled outfit for the same

Benedetta Porcaroli

Image: Getty Images

John Boyega also attended the UK premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water as he arrived sporting a dapper look

John Boyega

Image: Getty Images

The former Love Island star looked stunning as she wore a fitted blue polka dot jumpsuit with a keyhole cutout for the premiere

Montana Brown

