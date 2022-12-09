Avatar 2: Best looks from premiere
Surabhi Redkar
DEC 09, 2022
Image: Getty Images
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana attended the premiere of Avatar: The Way o Water looking gorgeous in a black sheer gown
Image: Getty Images
Kate Winslet rocked an old dress that she first wore 7 years ago as she attended the Avatar 2 premiere
Kate Winslet
Image: Getty Images
Bailey Bass looked stunning on the red carpet as she wore a ruffled purple dress at the Avatar 2 premiere
Bailey Bass
Image: Getty Images
Sigourney Weaver looked stunning as she attended the premiere sporting a black blazer with an embellished pattern
Sigourney Weaver
Image: Getty Images
Sam Worthington was seen sporting a black suit for the premiere as he posed alongside his wife at the red carpet event
Sam Worthington
Image: Getty Images
British model Jourdan Dunn also attended the premiere sporting a stunning strapless velvet gown
Jourdan Dunn
Image: Getty Images
Andy Serkis also attended the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water and the actor-director was seen wearing a classic suit
Andy Serkis
Image: Getty Images
Italian actress Benedetta Porcaroli was also present at the premiere. The actress wore an all-black ruffled outfit for the same
Benedetta Porcaroli
Image: Getty Images
John Boyega also attended the UK premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water as he arrived sporting a dapper look
John Boyega
Image: Getty Images
The former Love Island star looked stunning as she wore a fitted blue polka dot jumpsuit with a keyhole cutout for the premiere
Montana Brown
