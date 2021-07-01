lesser known facts
Avika Gor’s July 01, 2021
Avika Gor was born and brought up in Mumbai. She completed her education from Sharon English High School
In 2008, Avika made her acting debut at 11 with the television show Balika Vadhu
She was showered with many awards and accolades in 2008, 2009 and 2010 for her performance as a child artist in Balika Vadhu
Despite having a successful acting career, Avika never compromised with her studies
The actor aspired to become a filmmaker and planned to pursue her higher studies in filmmaking
After appearing in a couple of movies, Avika made her adult debut in 2013 with the Telugu drama movie, Uyyala Jampala
Avika Gor has won the SIIMA Award for Best Female Debut (Telugu) and the South Indian International Movie Award for her performance in Uyyala Jampala
She is one of the highest paid female actors in the Hindi television industry
The actress’ reported net worth is USD 2 million
