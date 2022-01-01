Heading 3

Avneet Kaur

in floral attires

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh

SEPT 27, 2022

FASHION

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

The Mardaani actress looked lovely as she stepped out in the sun wearing a gorgeous salwar suit in pink florals from the collection of Sobariko

Floral suit

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

The actress wore a yellow string floral top from Ewa Young's collection, which she paired with a skirt, for a casual day-out look

String top

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

She looked stunning as she opted for a beautiful yellow floral skirt which she paired up with a one-shoulder white top

Skirts on flower

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

The actress donned an incredibly stunning black dress with red floral detailing from the collection of How When Wear

Black magic

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

The actress looked stunning as she enjoyed her beautiful getaway on the beach in a gorgeous white and red floral co-ord set

Seasing the day

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

She went for a relaxed and casual look, wearing a stunning blue and red floral printed dress that she paired with a matching bandana

Slip dress

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram\

The actress looked incredibly stunning as she chose to wear a bikini set in pink with a floral printed bottom from the collection of Swimwear India

Bikini set

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

She opted for a lively and colorful outfit as she chose to wear a white crop top and a red wrap with floral prints looking true fashionista

Wrap skirt

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

She wore a beautiful bodycon dress in black with red floral prints and ruched detailing that hugged her curves and made her look stunning

Ruched bodycon 

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

The actress looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder white floral top with ruffled detailing at the sleeves and a string neckline

Floral off-shoulder

