Nov 18, 2021

FASHION

Avneet Kaur's effortlessly chic style

Author: Neenaz

Avneet Kaur absolutely kills us with her sassy look in this black satin off-shoulder bodycon dress

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Mind blowing in black

This one from her vacation diaries, the actress was seen flaunting her svelte figure in this blue-toned printed maxi dress as she amped her look with white coloured arm candy

Impressive

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Orange candy

The actress looks every bit stylish in this halter-neck orange bodycon dress

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Isn’t she looking stunning? The beauty raised the hotness quotient in a beige fitted bandeau dress featuring a one-sided sleeve and deep neckline

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Beige beauty

Here, the diva wore a halter-neck blue top paired with a figure-hugging knit skirt and looked ravishing

Stunning style

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Avneet oozes oomph in this blue mini dress with gathered detailing. How can we fail to mention her graphic winged eye look

Breathtaking in Blue

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

The actress is a true fashionista and here she schools us on how to nail the street style look in a halter neck chequered blue and white top paired with patch denims

Street style

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Opting for a pretty floral dress with smock detailing, the actress looked absolutely lovely

Easy breezy

Video : Avneet Kaur Instagram

Avneet looks stunning in this beige-toned blazer dress and we can’t stop gushing over it

Boss-lady vibes

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Lastly, the diva looked sizzling in this black and white form-fitting peek-a-boo dress as she rounded off her look with dramatic eye makeup

Chic in chequered

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

