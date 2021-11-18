Nov 18, 2021
FASHION
Avneet Kaur's effortlessly chic style
Author: Neenaz
Avneet Kaur absolutely kills us with her sassy look in this black satin off-shoulder bodycon dressImage: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Mind blowing in black
This one from her vacation diaries, the actress was seen flaunting her svelte figure in this blue-toned printed maxi dress as she amped her look with white coloured arm candy
ImpressiveImage: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Orange candy
The actress looks every bit stylish in this halter-neck orange bodycon dressImage: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Isn’t she looking stunning? The beauty raised the hotness quotient in a beige fitted bandeau dress featuring a one-sided sleeve and deep necklineImage: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Beige beauty
Here, the diva wore a halter-neck blue top paired with a figure-hugging knit skirt and looked ravishing
Stunning styleImage: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Avneet oozes oomph in this blue mini dress with gathered detailing. How can we fail to mention her graphic winged eye look
Breathtaking in BlueImage: Avneet Kaur Instagram
The actress is a true fashionista and here she schools us on how to nail the street style look in a halter neck chequered blue and white top paired with patch denims
Street styleImage: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Opting for a pretty floral dress with smock detailing, the actress looked absolutely lovely
Easy breezyVideo : Avneet Kaur Instagram
Avneet looks stunning in this beige-toned blazer dress and we can’t stop gushing over it
Boss-lady vibesImage: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Lastly, the diva looked sizzling in this black and white form-fitting peek-a-boo dress as she rounded off her look with dramatic eye makeup
Chic in chequeredImage: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: Stars who made their love public in 2021