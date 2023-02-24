Avneet Kaur’s sizzling looks
Arushi Srivastava
Fashion
FEB 24, 2023
Image Source- Avneet Kaur Instagram
The actress looks like a Disney princess in a purple off shoulder dress paired with a stonework necklace
Purple beauty
Image Source- Avneet Kaur Instagram
The actress looks like a fashionable diva in an animal print jumpsuit paired with a stylish belt and black overcoat
Animal Print
Image Source- Avneet Kaur Instagram
Avneet Kaur looks adorable in a furry pink sweater dress paired with a furry jacket as she gets ready to board her flight
Furry winter style
Image Source- Avneet Kaur Instagram
Avneet Kaur looks simply stylish yet comfy as she wore a denim long shirt along with denim pants
All things denim
Image Source- Avneet Kaur Instagram
The actress looks truly fabulous as she paired a red corset with a beige bodycon skirt
Corset top
Image Source- Avneet Kaur Instagram
The Chandra Nandini fame is ready to party as she sported a bodycon shimmery purple sequin dress
Sequins dress
Image Source- Avneet Kaur Instagram
Avneet Kaur is offering beachy vibes in a multi shades strappy short dress
Multicolor strappy dress
Image Source- Avneet Kaur Instagram
The actress looks breath taking gorgeous in a high neck bodycon red dress
Sizzling in red
Image Source- Avneet Kaur Instagram
The actress looks gorgeous in royal blue collared shirt and high waist trousers
Fashionable in co-ords
