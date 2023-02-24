Heading 3

Avneet Kaur’s sizzling looks

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

Fashion

FEB 24, 2023

Image Source- Avneet Kaur Instagram

The actress looks like a Disney princess in a purple off shoulder dress paired with a stonework necklace

Purple beauty

Image Source- Avneet Kaur Instagram

The actress looks like a fashionable diva in an animal print jumpsuit paired with a stylish belt and black overcoat

Animal Print

Divyanka Tripathi’s 10 best floral looks

Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Gonis mushy PHOTOS

Image Source- Avneet Kaur Instagram

Avneet Kaur looks adorable in a furry pink sweater dress paired with a furry jacket as she gets ready to board her flight

Furry winter style

Image Source- Avneet Kaur Instagram

Avneet Kaur looks simply stylish yet comfy as she wore a denim long shirt along with denim pants

All things denim

Image Source- Avneet Kaur Instagram

The actress looks truly fabulous as she paired a red corset with a beige bodycon skirt

Corset top

Image Source- Avneet Kaur Instagram

The Chandra Nandini fame is ready to party as she sported a bodycon shimmery purple sequin dress

Sequins dress

Image Source- Avneet Kaur Instagram

Avneet Kaur is offering beachy vibes in a multi shades strappy short dress

Multicolor strappy dress

Image Source- Avneet Kaur Instagram

The actress looks breath taking gorgeous in a high neck bodycon red dress

Sizzling in red

Image Source- Avneet Kaur Instagram

The actress looks gorgeous in royal blue collared shirt and high waist trousers

Fashionable in co-ords

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here