Avril Lavigne's Stunning Looks 

Cargo Pants
Avril Lavigne looks stage-ready as she wears this super cool black top and cargo pants
Image: Getty Images
Pink Fashion
Avril Lavigne’s fashion sense is always top notch as she wears this beautiful pink plaid suit with a bedazzled bra
Image: Getty Images
Avril Lavigne spices up the red carpet in this gorgeous black bodycon dress with dramatic sleeves
Beauty In Black
Image: Getty Images
Avril Lavigne’s signature skater punk style in red full sleeves top and checkered skirt will always be famous
Skater Punk Style
Image: Getty Images
Avril Lavigne looks like pop royalty in a white caped jumpsuit with splashes of different colours and a plunging neckline
Cape Dress
Image: Getty Images
Avril Lavigne maintains her punk rock yet edgy style in this striped frock with a belt
Striped Frock
Image: Getty Images
Avril Lavigne looks powerful wearing a high-low hem ruffled dress with plunging neckline and feathered shoulders
Grammys Look
Image: Getty Images
Avril Lavigne looks party ready in this pink glittery strapless top and black shiny-tulle skirt and the coloured hair gracefully completes her look
Party Ready
Image: Getty Images
Avril Lavigne graced the red carpet in this leather and plaid dress along with the blonde and orange racoon-striped hair
Leather Dress
