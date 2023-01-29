Heading 3

Avril Lavigne's Stunning Looks 

                  pinkvilla 

Arpita Sarkar

JAN 29, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Cargo Pants

Avril Lavigne looks stage-ready as she wears this super cool black top and cargo pants

Image: Getty Images

Pink Fashion

Avril Lavigne’s fashion sense is always top notch as she wears this beautiful pink plaid suit with a bedazzled bra

Celebs Who Rocked Thigh High Slit Gown

Critics’ Choice Awards 2023: Best Looks

Image: Getty Images

Avril Lavigne spices up the red carpet in this gorgeous black bodycon dress with dramatic sleeves

Beauty In Black

Image: Getty Images

Avril Lavigne’s signature skater punk style in red full sleeves top and checkered skirt will always be famous

Skater Punk Style

Image: Getty Images

Avril Lavigne looks like pop royalty in a white caped jumpsuit with splashes of different colours and a plunging neckline

Cape Dress

Image: Getty Images

Avril Lavigne maintains her punk rock yet edgy style in this striped frock with a belt

Striped Frock

Image: Getty Images

Avril Lavigne looks powerful wearing a high-low hem ruffled dress with plunging neckline and feathered shoulders

Grammys Look

Image: Getty Images

Avril Lavigne looks party ready in this pink glittery strapless top and black shiny-tulle skirt and the coloured hair gracefully completes her look

Party Ready

Image: Getty Images

Avril Lavigne graced the red carpet in this leather and plaid dress along with the blonde and orange racoon-striped hair

Leather Dress

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here