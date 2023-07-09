Heading 3

Ayesha Singh’s girl-next-door style 

Image: Ayesha Singh’s Instagram

The diva looks casual yet chic in this black top with cream bow prints and a mini black skirt. Open hair and subtle make-up wrap up her look 

Black bliss 

Image: Ayesha Singh’s Instagram

The Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein protagonist looks dazzling in this blue jumpsuit with multiple prints 

Abstract allure 

Image: Ayesha Singh’s Instagram

Ethnic elegance 

The talented star looks breathtaking in this lavender lehenga with a hater-neck choli and net sleeves 

Image: Ayesha Singh’s Instagram

The artist is swaying hearts in this green bodycon dress paired with white sneakers and a gold flannel bag 

Green grace 

Image: Ayesha Singh’s Instagram

The fashionista looks ready to paint the town red in this black dress with silver sequins. Wavy hair and minimal make-up complete her look 

Dazzling dress

Image: Ayesha Singh’s Instagram

One simply cannot go wrong with a pop of pink. The actress too cannot be faulted for this fuschia pink attire 

Pop of pink 

Image: Ayesha Singh’s Instagram

Singh has captured the attention of her fans in this blue Sharara! A purple dupatta adds a nice pop of color to the pastel fit 

Floral finesse 

Image: Ayesha Singh’s Instagram

The heroine looks like a breath of fresh air in this yellow floral Sharara. The pop of pink is a refreshing touch to the outfit 

Yellow glow 

Image: Ayesha Singh’s Instagram

The Internet sensation has put the heat to shame in this all-black ensemble paired with gold and white sneakers 

Skirt sizzle

Image: Ayesha Singh’s Instagram

The fan-favorite actress is a sight to behold in this red bandhani kurta pant set. The pearl choker is eye-catching 

Red rush 

