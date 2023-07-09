pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JULY 09, 2023
Ayesha Singh’s girl-next-door style
Image: Ayesha Singh’s Instagram
The diva looks casual yet chic in this black top with cream bow prints and a mini black skirt. Open hair and subtle make-up wrap up her look
Black bliss
Image: Ayesha Singh’s Instagram
The Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein protagonist looks dazzling in this blue jumpsuit with multiple prints
Abstract allure
Image: Ayesha Singh’s Instagram
Ethnic elegance
The talented star looks breathtaking in this lavender lehenga with a hater-neck choli and net sleeves
Image: Ayesha Singh’s Instagram
The artist is swaying hearts in this green bodycon dress paired with white sneakers and a gold flannel bag
Green grace
Image: Ayesha Singh’s Instagram
The fashionista looks ready to paint the town red in this black dress with silver sequins. Wavy hair and minimal make-up complete her look
Dazzling dress
Image: Ayesha Singh’s Instagram
One simply cannot go wrong with a pop of pink. The actress too cannot be faulted for this fuschia pink attire
Pop of pink
Image: Ayesha Singh’s Instagram
Singh has captured the attention of her fans in this blue Sharara! A purple dupatta adds a nice pop of color to the pastel fit
Floral finesse
Image: Ayesha Singh’s Instagram
The heroine looks like a breath of fresh air in this yellow floral Sharara. The pop of pink is a refreshing touch to the outfit
Yellow glow
Image: Ayesha Singh’s Instagram
The Internet sensation has put the heat to shame in this all-black ensemble paired with gold and white sneakers
Skirt sizzle
Image: Ayesha Singh’s Instagram
The fan-favorite actress is a sight to behold in this red bandhani kurta pant set. The pearl choker is eye-catching
Red rush
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.