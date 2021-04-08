Ayushmann Is A Fan Of Trendy Jackets

April 08, 2021

Ayushmann sported a neon green jacket by Abhishek Paatni during his movie promotion

His faded blue jacket featured ripped elbows gave a lesson on street-style!
Khurrana also sported another freestyle jacket in a light purple hue and gave us major style goals!

We loved his tie-dye denim jacket from Levis paired over white co-ords!

He also has another tie-dye cargo jacket from the label Zegna in his already stylish collection

The Bala star also knows how to pull off neon-hued jackets like a pro!

You will even find him sporting a pink Tommy Hilfiger satin jacket with superb ease

Ayushmann looks ravishing in a statement leather jacket from label Anuj Madaan

He also opted for an uber-cool customised doodle cropped biker jacket and showed the world how it's done!

