Ayushmann Is A Fan Of Trendy Jackets April 08, 2021
Ayushmann sported a neon green jacket by Abhishek Paatni during his movie promotion
His faded blue jacket featured ripped elbows gave a lesson on street-style!
Khurrana also sported another freestyle jacket in a light purple hue and gave us major style goals!
We loved his tie-dye denim jacket from Levis paired over white co-ords!
He also has another tie-dye cargo jacket from the label Zegna in his already stylish collection
The Bala star also knows how to pull off neon-hued jackets like a pro!
You will even find him sporting a pink Tommy Hilfiger satin jacket with superb ease
Ayushmann looks ravishing in a statement leather jacket from label Anuj Madaan
He also opted for an uber-cool customised doodle cropped biker jacket and showed the world how it's done!
